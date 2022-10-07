Maby - App To Help Assess The Perfect Employee Capacity

You offer a service that improves people’s appearance and how they feel about themselves. People tend to have a positive attitude about their nail technicians as a result of this. But you have to let them in before making them feel good about themselves. This is the first step.

The evaluation of the capabilities of individual workers is an essential component of human resource management. The proper assessment enables the salon owner to effectively control the quality of the service provided, precisely decide the amount of compensation to be paid to the employee, and earn the staff’s confidence.

MABY enables salon owners to grade nail techs based on several criteria.

Take care of the workers’ commissions and tips.

Maby offers an open and honest management system between the salon and the technician (or multiple workers) by each invoice. The consumer will determine how much they want to tip each worker.

Determine the level of expertise possessed by the worker

The nail salon proprietor can quickly assess which employees are working effectively with customers by looking at the evaluation and number of books on the app. This allows the proprietor to provide those employees with a reasonable salary and bonus while also improving the quality of service other nail technicians provide.

Examine the timetable of the employee.

You can check in either at the salon or online. When the appointment time is getting close, the technician and the salon may send reminders to each other with just one click. Additionally, the nail salon owner will have complete control over all appointments and appointments that are made in advance.

