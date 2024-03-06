Investors Are Flocking To Pullix (PLX) Over Cosmos (ATOM) And Litecoin (LTC) As Crypto Space Stunned With Insane Launch

Pullix (PLX) recently achieved another remarkable milestone, raising approximately $9.5 million by the end of its token presale, a major stride in its mission to revolutionize online trading. Strengthening its position in the DeFi market, the native PLX token has been listed on CoinGecko and Uniswap, with an additional listing on BitMart expected by March 7th.

Essentially, Pullix presents an alluring prospect in the expanding DeFi market, boasting a market cap of $85.6 million in its network. Further underscoring Pullix's growing popularity is the recent sale of 100 million tokens during its presale coupled with a growing user base of over 20,000. Given these impressive milestones, Pullix alongside its native PLX token is strategically positioning itself among top DeFi projects to invest in this year.

Building on this achievement, the PLX token launch price was at $0.168, a significant increase from its starting price, providing early investors with a remarkable 320% ROI. In another remarkable feat, Pullix has experienced a surge in trading activity following its listing on Uniswap: within a mere 40 minutes of its launch, the native PLX token traded over $1.35 million worth of tokens.

This impressive volume underscores the market's increasing acknowledgment of Pullix as a trailblazing force in shaping the future of finance. Furthermore, the surge in demand and liquidity for the PLX token can be attributed to these additional exchange listings. Looking ahead, more exchanges are poised to list PLX soon, with analysts estimating a potential 100-fold increase by Q2 of 2024. Furthermore, this positions PLX as the best cryptocurrency to invest in for financial stability.

For more information regarding Pullix see links below:

Visit Pullix

Join The Pullix Communities