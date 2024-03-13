Mumbai-Los Angeles: a multifaceted talent hailing from the vibrant cities of Mumbai and Los Angeles, is making waves across the Indian Sub-continent with his unparalleled artistry as a singer-songwriter, music producer, and actor. Raised in the grape capital of India & culturally rich city of Nashik, Maharashtra, Sumedh embarked on his musical journey at the tender age of six, igniting a passion for arts & performance that has since captivated audiences.
With a meteoric rise on Instagram @sumedh_live_now at the onset of 2024, Sumedh has garnered a staggering 50 million+ views on his reels, catapulting him into the spotlight as a dynamic force in the entertainment industry. Drawing from his early experiences on stage, Sumedh credits his mother for nurturing his talent, choreographing his performances and instilling in him a love for music that continues to drive his artistic endeavors.
While Sumedh never underwent formal vocal training, his musical education was shaped by a deep appreciation for exemplary vocalists and a keen ear for melody. Influenced by legends such as Kishore Kumar, whose timeless melodies resonated deeply with him, Sumedh additionally found inspiration in the electrifying stage presence of Sonu Nigam, mastering the art of commanding a stage with charisma and finesse.
A pivotal moment in Sumedh's artistic evolution came with the introduction to Shaan's iconic track "Tanha Dil," which sparked a creative awakening and propelled him towards exploring new horizons in his own music. Additionally, the major influence of KK's distinctive style left an indelible mark on Sumedh, shaping his vocal technique and garnering comparisons to the maestro himself.
Reflecting on his musical journey, Sumedh acknowledges the amalgamation of influences from Kishore Kumar, KK, Sonu Nigam & Shaan, attributing his unique tone, delivery, and pronunciation to this league of musical luminaries. A testament to his talent, Sumedh also had the honor of sharing the stage with Shaan, an experience that further fueled his passion for live performance and collaboration.
As Sumedh prepares for the highly anticipated release of his upcoming album in the summer of 2024, audiences can expect a fusion of musical genres and heartfelt lyricism that encapsulates his diverse artistic sensibilities. With each track poised to showcase his evolution as an artist, Sumedh invites listeners on a transcendent journey through the melodic tapestry of his soulful compositions.
