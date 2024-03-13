With a meteoric rise on Instagram @sumedh_live_now at the onset of 2024, Sumedh has garnered a staggering 50 million+ views on his reels, catapulting him into the spotlight as a dynamic force in the entertainment industry. Drawing from his early experiences on stage, Sumedh credits his mother for nurturing his talent, choreographing his performances and instilling in him a love for music that continues to drive his artistic endeavors.