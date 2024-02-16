Inspiring Entrepreneurs Of 2024

It starts with the right leadership to start a business and carry on with it. Meet 2024’s most inspiring and dynamic business leaders who are making noise in the industry for all the right reasons. Their expertise, skills, and hard work are setting new paths for the next generation. Learn how these business leaders followed their passion and achieved their goals.

Meet these six entrepreneurs who are dynamic in their own ways and have carved a niche for themselves.

1.Ms. Aishwarya Goswami, Founder, NAAVA



Aishwarya Goswami, founder of the sustainable fashion brand NAAVA, embarked on a transformative journey, leaving her corporate career to empower the female weavers in Assam. Passionate about ethical fashion, she established Naava to intertwine traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Aishwarya's commitment to sustainability is evident in every aspect of NAAVA, from loom manufacturing to ethical trade practices empowering local weavers. Believing that fashion can be a force for good, she ensures that the brand's impact is positive and profound. Even the packaging reflects this ethos, as Naava employs 100% sustainable materials, including seed tags, embodying a vision of eco-conscious elegance.

Website link: www.naava.co.in

2. Ms. Pooja Nagdev, Cosmetologist & Aromatherapist, Founder, Inatur & Executive Director, Hari Darshan

Pooja Nagdev is a seasoned and enthusiastic entrepreneur in beauty, skin care, spiritual and devotional products. Pooja is an internationally acclaimed expert in natural ingredients, ayurveda and aromatherapy. Her research work and formulations that combine ingredients from diverse sciences like Aromatherapy & Ayurveda are well appreciated in the technical lobbies. It was in pursuit of this passion that Pooja founded Inatur, a natural range of skincare and wellness products that are formulated by a synergy of best of natural ingredients and modern innovations. Pooja led the development of Inatur with a focus on ethically sourced natural ingredients and drew inspiration from Ayurveda and Aromatherapy. With her keen sense for these ingredients and consumer preferences, today Inatur has carved a beautiful niche for itself. Pooja is also an integral part of the brand Hari Darshan and in her leadership role at the company she pioneered development of pure traditional products like Chandan Tika, Bheemsaini Camphor, Lamp Oils, and pure natural incense sticks and cones. Today these products set the benchmark in the industry. She is extensively involved in developing new ingredients and formulations in the spiritual and home fragrance category. Pooja has a major in business finance from a leading Indian university and has done advanced studies in Ayurveda and Aromatherapy. She believes that an entrepreneur has responsibilities beyond their business and should be honour their commitments to society and the country. Pooja supports the cause of women empowerment and is dedicated to promote women employment an skill development. Leading by example her companies have 90% women employees. Pooja is an avid traveller and a yoga and fitness enthusiasts.

Website: https://inatur.in/

Website: https://www.haridarshan.com/

3. Ms. Sakshi C Kumar, Director, Tulsi & Founder, Canvas

Sakshi C Kumar Director, Tulsi Founder, Canvas Sakshi C Kumar, inheriting Neeru Kumar's visionary spirit, navigates Tulsi, a timeless women's wear brand that works with handcrafted fabrics deeply rooted in Indian culture since the past 30 years. The brand has carved a niche for itself in the Indian as well as international fashion & lifestyle arena, accentuating its fusion of tradition and modernity, showcasing its prowess in embroidery and techniques, captivating new audiences with its timeless allure. Notably, Sakshi's latest venture started in 2018, label Canvas, is a blend of of simplicity and sophistication, complementing Tulsi's legacy with contemporary flair. Tulsi and CANVAS have a presence that spans both offline and online realms, boasting flagship stores at DLF Emporio Mall and 'Santushti' in Delhi, Galleria in Gurugram alongside Kala Ghoda in Mumbai. Collaborations with Chennai's oldest multi designer store 'Amethyst' further bolster its reach.

Website: www.tulsionline.in

Website: www.shopcanvas.in

4. Mr. Rajeev Baid, Managing Director of Okayti & Founder of Chai Chun

Rajeev Baid, the catalyst reshaping India's tea landscape and envisioning a vibrant future for the nation's tea culture. As the visionary Managing Director of Okayti and Founder of Chai Chun, India's leading tea boutique, Rajeev's journey from humble beginnings in Kishanganj to spearheading Okayti Tea Estate and the Evergreen Tea Group is a testament to his commitment to innovation and quality. Rajeev's forward-thinking approach extends beyond the present, aiming to revolutionize India's tea-drinking experience. At Chai Chun, he has curated a unique collection, transcending traditional chai and offering a glimpse into the future of tea appreciation. Beyond his current successes, Rajeev remains dedicated to pioneering innovative ventures in the tea industry, ensuring a dynamic and sustainable future. His inspiring story, reflects not only past achievements but also the potential for a brighter and more sophisticated tea culture in India. In 2024, Rajeev Baid continues to shape the narrative of India's tea industry, anticipating and leading the way towards a future where tea enthusiasts can savor a diverse and elevated tea experience.

Website: https://www.okaytitea.com/

Website: https://www.chaichuntea.com/

5. Ms. Tanuushka K Lal, COO of Kosmoderma Healthcare

Ms. Tanuushka is a distinguished business leader in India, having earned a place among the Top 30 Dynamic Business Leaders and currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Kosmoderma Healthcare, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, offering safe and affordable world-class procedures. She holds a degree in Hotel Management from the Netherlands and boasts an impressive 20+ years of experience in the hotel industry, both nationally and internationally. Her expertise shines through in her exceptional people management skills, coaching abilities, and leadership qualities. She is a strong advocate for nurturing leadership capabilities, firmly believing in their importance. She also possesses a keen foresight when it comes to revenue and ROI, and she excels in cost management. Her ability to maintain harmony and control across all organizational levels is truly commendable. With a postgraduate degree in Digital Marketing, Tanuushka K Lal is a progressive and self-driven professional whose contributions to the business world are undeniable.

Website: https://www.kosmoderma.com/

6. Ms. Kiran Bhatt, Cosmetologist and Vice President of Junoesque Clinic

Kiran Bhatt is a distinguished Cosmetologist and the Vice President of Junoesque Clinic. With a career spanning over, Kiran has become a renowned name in the world of beauty and aesthetics. Her passion for enhancing natural beauty and empowering individuals through cosmetic procedures has earned her a stellar reputation. Not just that, Kiran also has a dietician degree. Her journey began with a deep-rooted commitment to helping people feel their best. After completing her education in cosmetology, she honed her skills, specialising in a wide range of cosmetic treatments. As the Vice President of Junoesque Clinic, Kiran plays a pivotal role in shaping the clinic's vision and maintaining the highest standards of patient care. She is dedicated to staying at the forefront of cosmetic advancements and believes in the transformative power of beauty treatments.

Website- https://www.junoesque.in/