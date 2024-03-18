Metakraft AI is led by a team of passionate and experienced individuals with a proven track record of success. With COO Srikanth bringing over 15 years of expertise in Data Analytics and co-founding one of the most promising SAP companies, Amplesoft, and CTO Gaurav Mishra at the helm, renowned for building 10+ NLP bots with a staggering 10M+ Userbase and pioneering AI and Web3 integration with one of the frst AI-generated NFT Collections in 2020, the team is poised to revolutionize the industry. Backed by some amazing teammates and advisors like Lokhendra Soni and Bipin Agravat with 20+ years of experience in venture building, their team looks perfect to build India's frst Platform for Game and 3D Experience Development.