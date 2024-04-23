The media and entertainment industry has a long history of embracing innovation, constantly seeking new ways to push the boundaries of storytelling and captivate audiences. The latest game-changer is Generative AI, a powerful form of Artificial Intelligence that can create entirely new content – from music and scripts to captivating images and videos. Generative AI technologies can help with many of the challenges that currently plague the M&E sector, while also offering new storytelling formats that we haven’t seen before.
To leverage the capabilities of Generative AI technologies at scale, M&E businesses need access to advanced cloud GPUs and platforms that are tailored for modern AI workloads. E2E Cloud is one of the few cloud platforms that offer the advanced cloud GPUs M&E sector businesses need to run these cutting-edge AI models.
Why Choose E2E Cloud for Deploying Generative AI?
E2E Cloud, the accelerated cloud platform by E2E Networks (NSE:E2E), an India-born, NSE-listed, AI-first hyperscale cloud provider, offers the most cutting-edge platform for building and deploying Generative AI.
E2E Cloud offers advanced cloud GPU H100 and GPU clusters 4xH100, 8xH100, 64xH100 and 265xH100 (powered by InfiniBand technology), along with other cloud GPUs, at top price-performance ratios in the Indian market. E2E Cloud’s powerful accelerated cloud infrastructure can help run AI models like Llama3, Mistral, MPT-Storywriter, Stable Diffusion, Stable Video Diffusion, Music Gen, Audio Gen, WhisperSpeech and more. Companies can deploy models that are specifically tailored to help the M&E sector, such as MPT-Storywriter, which has been specially trained for fictional stories, and can act as assistants to writers, or Stable Diffusion, which can help generate images with simple text prompts, and therefore, simplifies transforms existing media workflows.
E2E Cloud is currently being used by data scientists, startups, enterprises, universities, developers, government bodies, and of course, media companies, looking to build and scale their AI workloads. The company also offers a powerful AI development platform, TIR, tailored specifically to simplify development of large scale AI models.
The E2E Cloud Ecosystem
E2E Cloud offers several other advantages, such as a 100% predictable pricing model and the best price-performance ratio in the Indian market. Additionally, E2E Cloud's NSE-listing ensures strict adherence to Indian IT Act mandates and full compliance with all relevant laws, guaranteeing data security and privacy. When M&E businesses choose the E2E Cloud platform, they gain peace of mind regarding data sovereignty, knowing that their data is handled with the utmost care and in accordance with stringent security and privacy measures.
Launched in 2009 by its founder Tarun Dua, the company started its journey by offering powerful compute resources and an ecosystem of cloud technologies at market-beating prices to Indian businesses. Over the years, numerous startups scaled to become unicorns on E2E Cloud. The company has served over 15,000 customers and currently has more than 2,600 active customers. The company went public through an initial public offering (IPO) listing on NSE Emerge in May 2018. The response to the IPO was overwhelming, with the subscription reaching up to 70 times the initial offering. The company then migrated to the main board of NSE in 2022. The company led the way to launch advanced cloud GPUs in India, and has become the hub of AI innovation over the last couple of years.
The company has been playing a central role in building the AI ecosystem in India through regular workshops, mentorship, hackathons, webinars, events and through educational material that enables developers to build advanced AI applications to solve problems specific to their sector. By choosing E2E Cloud for deploying Generative AI, M&E businesses become part of the thriving ecosystem that is currently growing around E2E Cloud.
The Future of M&E and Generative AI
The future of the M&E sector is undeniably intertwined with Generative AI. This powerful technology empowers creators, streamlines workflows, and unlocks groundbreaking storytelling possibilities. It is not surprising, therefore, that according to a recent report by Market.us, Generative AI in the M&E segment is projected to reach a valuation of USD 11,570.0 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.3%. The actual number is likely going to be higher, as we are seeing new and innovative Gen AI models emerge every week, even as new research unfolds.
By embracing Generative AI on a secure, advanced, and cost-effective platform like E2E Cloud, M&E businesses can not only survive in this competitive landscape, but thrive. The ability to innovate, personalize content, and deliver exceptional experiences will be key to captivating audiences and securing long-term success in the exciting new era of AI-powered entertainment.