Launched in 2009 by its founder Tarun Dua, the company started its journey by offering powerful compute resources and an ecosystem of cloud technologies at market-beating prices to Indian businesses. Over the years, numerous startups scaled to become unicorns on E2E Cloud. The company has served over 15,000 customers and currently has more than 2,600 active customers. The company went public through an initial public offering (IPO) listing on NSE Emerge in May 2018. The response to the IPO was overwhelming, with the subscription reaching up to 70 times the initial offering. The company then migrated to the main board of NSE in 2022. The company led the way to launch advanced cloud GPUs in India, and has become the hub of AI innovation over the last couple of years.