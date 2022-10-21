Govinda Sharma, a former #1 Fiba 3x3 Basketball player, is ready for Dubai with his teammates

He is confident of securing a place at the top, and possibly win the trophy, as the whole team is in good form.

Sports has always drawn huge crowds in India as well as internationally. The kind of following different sports has across the world is unbelievable. Basketball is one amongst them which has a wide following and many countries have done exceptionally well in this sport. India is not far behind as it has churned out many champions in this sport who have done wonders in international tournaments too since decades. Fiba 3x3, which is a four player format is all set to start in Dubai, with many international teams participating for the trophy, India being one of them.

Govinda Sharma, who is ranked as the number 1 Fiba 3x3 player in India, is all set to compete for the first position along with his 3 team member who have done exceptionally well in this sport. He has played in international basketball tournaments held in Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and is now gearing up for the latest in Dubai which will be held shortly. He has even won a silver medal in Gatorade 3 on 3 challenge in Malaysia in 2022. At present, he is working as a teacher in G D Goenka school, Siliguri, and gearing up to grab the top position in the upcoming tournament to be held in Dubai.

The other three players who are all set to join him are Nakul Chauhan, Parvesh Bhatia and Viraj Kulhari. Chauhan is one of the first Indian's to give tryouts for American NBA G- League in 2013 for team Tulsa 66’ers( Okc Thunder). He was even won the Health King India 2021-2022 title. He is also a Tedx Speaker. Presently, he is training national and International athletes, helping them excel in their sports careers. Bhatia has played in Thai Basketball league 2022, and then won silver medal in Malaysia Gatorade 3x3 2022. He is also working as an assistant manager in Upscalio, an MNC, whereas Miami, Florida based Kulhari is the fourth player who has given tryouts for 3 NBA G League teams (Sioux Falls, Northern Arizona Suns, Lakeland Magic). He currently runs a real estate investment firm and Marcos Pizza Franchise.

