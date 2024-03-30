In a bid to address the growing concerns of vehicle theft across the country, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India mandated the use of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRPs) in 2011. This decision marked the beginning of new opportunities for companies in the automotive ancillary sector, and one such standout player is FTA HSRP Solutions Pvt. Ltd. This company is led by visionary CEO and Co-Founder, Mr Saral Verma, under the guidance of Mr Verma the company has not only become a key player in the industry but has also expanded its footprint across 22 states in India.