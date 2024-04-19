The excitement of Bitcoin halving can only be fully experienced when the right crypto investment is made. While Bitcoin might be the number one crypto, other DeFi coins are gearing up to do much better in profit in the upcoming bull run. KangaMoon has been in the lead in most crypto conversations because of the potential it has been exhibiting since its presale. Meanwhile, crypto experts have also picked VeChain, THORChain, Injective and The Graph among the DeFi tokens to watch out for in Q2. Let's see what to expect from these cryptos in the bull run below.
KangaMoon, the P2E Powerhouse, Primed for Explosive Growth
KangaMoon (KANG) made our list of the top DeFi coins to buy ahead of the bull run after witnessing massive rallies weeks after starting the presale. While the presale started slowly, it has now peaked with whales accumulating the token. So far, over have purchased the presale, and more than 20,000 community members have signed up on the platform.
KangaMoon's surging momentum has led to the team raising over $5M in presale, with analysts projecting $8M before the end of the crypto ICO campaign. The KangaMoon native token KANG price has also surged from $0.0050 in stage 1 to $0.0196 in the current stage 5 of the presale. This translates to 290% returns for traders who bought the token early in stage one.
There is reliable information that KANG will hit exchanges in Q2. Analysts believe it will trigger a massive rally. As such, they have forecasted 50x returns in the coming months. This makes the possibility of KANG's price hitting $1 in the year very high. Meanwhile, when launched, KangaMoon will integrate the social-fi model and Play2Earn to build a vibrant community for meme enthusiasts.
Users can compete with players worldwide and earn rewards and prizes. Token holders can earn more tokens when they join the ongoing KangaMoon social media campaigns, such as the KangaMoon Shilling Competition. Above all, KANG is one of the top DeFi coins that is set to revolutionize the meme coin market.
VeChain (VET), a Transparent Leader in Supply Chain Revolution With Potential Price Growth
VeChain made the list due to its reputation for revolutionizing supply chain management by offering unparalleled transparency and verification. Their unique ability to ensure authenticity and combat counterfeiting with their Internet of Things (IoT) features has made it highly favored by users.
Several innovative approaches have positioned VeChain as a leader in the booming supply chain management. Some analysts have projected the market cap to reach the $20B valuation in the year.
Meanwhile, market data shows that VeChain has witnessed an exponential rally in the past few weeks, which has placed it among the top-performing DeFi tokens in the market. The VeChain price has increased by 16% in the past week. The coin's key market indicators such as trading volume and market cap are witnessing massive growth. Some analysts believe that the massive adoption of the VET token will push the price above $0.20 in 2024. As such, VeChain is one of the top DeFi coins to watch out for in the year.
THORChain (RUNE), the Cross-Chain Liquidity King, Is on a Bullish Trajectory
THORChain made our list of the best DeFi tokens to invest in ahead of Bitcoin's halving after an impressive run in the past weeks. THORChain has positioned itself as the go-to protocol for cross-chain liquidity. It has also amassed many loyal users, and the number is still increasing. This makes it a top crypto in the market.
So far, 2024 has been a positive roller coaster for THORChain. The token, which was trading around $5 earlier in the year, surged above $10 in the past few days. While token holders were expecting the token price to break through the $15 resistance trendline, it suffered a setback and retraced afterward.
Meanwhile, THORChain is displaying impressive 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMAs). While the trading volume and market cap are down due to the bear market, analysts remain upbeat about the token's future trajectory. As such, numerous experts have predicted a massive rally for the token in the upcoming bull market.
Injective (INJ), a DeFi Powerhouse With Potential Despite Recent Downturn
When finance talks arise in the crypto space, Injective has been on a roll. It has shown the true definition of DeFi and has won the hearts of many DeFi followers. Injective boasts of over $2.8B in market cap, which is all a sign of its significant potential for growth. It is not a surprise that it is on this list of DeFi coins to look out for in 2024.
Injective price has increased by a massive 362% in the year-to-date price metrics. Experts predict Injective could have an explosive ROI of over 10x, similar to the 500% it did last year. Injective strong foundation and innovative approach to DeFi lending has attracted investors and still actively attracting more.
The Injective token, which was trading around $8 in Q4 of 2023 has surged past $50 in Q1 of 2024. Some analysts believe the ongoing downtrend is a mere retracement. As such, they project a resurgence in the coming days. Numerous analysts believe that the Injective price will hit $100 in 2024.
The Graph (GRT), the Unsung Hero Powering DeFi and Web3 Innovation Is Poised for Growth
This is last on our list of the 5 DeFi coins about to disrupt the DeFi market, mainly because of its critical infrastructure layer for the Decentralized Finance and Web3 ecosystems. The Graph has provided a streamlined way for apps to access the information they need by providing a filtered data system. Its innovative approach to developers building open APIs, called subgraphs, has made it highly sought after.
The Graph price has declined by 33% in the past 30 days as smart investors saw it as an opportunity to buy the dip. Having gained over 101% in the past year, crypto experts project massive rallies in the coming weeks. The Graph price which was around $0.15 in early February, is now above $0.30. Some experts have projected a massive rally after Bitcoin halving. The Graph's ability to continuously provide simplified data means more usage and tendency for growth. As such, The Graph price could hit $1 in 2024.
Conclusion
All the DeFi tokens mentioned in the article above have the potential to disrupt the crypto market. KangaMoon, the first coin on our list, although yet to launch, is packed with so much potential and possibility of a high ROI. Other coins in our mention like The Graph, Injective, THORChain, and VeChain are also investment worthy. All you need to do is to do your research while you are preparing for the upcoming Bitcoin halving. Proper preparation will help you make impressive ROI.
