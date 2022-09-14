First Community Application Based on Voice, WAFA to Expand in MENA Region Along with its New Office in Dubai

Indian social media users are paying a lot of attention to community-focused apps. They can interact with others who share their interests, post relatable content, and maintain authenticity. Big names like Facebook and Instagram let us connect and share content, but they did not provide a private, secure setting for peer connections. Entrepreneurs discovered this need, which led to the creation of community-driven platforms and apps. Authenticity and some of the most real interactions on the internet have come to be associated with trusted online communities. Building trust, LVE Innovations Private Limited runs WAFA, a community built on voice. This application has over 5million+ downloads and has been among the top 25 grossing apps on google play store.

Wafa is a voice-focused platform that allows users to interact, converse, debate, or—even better—just listen. It allows users to design their rooms, act as hosts or participants, or simply sit in the audience with the other viewers as passive listeners. It includes premium features, user profiles, personalized virtual gifts, and other in-app purchases. With so many amazing features, it lets people interact and engage with each other emerging as a great source of entertainment.

After WAFA's immense success, Muhammed Aqib T.P, founder of LVE Innovations Private Limited, has planned to expand its office physically overseas. Soon WAFA will begin its operations in the MENA region and has already set up its office in Dubai, UAE. Towards the end of Q1 2023, they plan to expand to MENA and focus on Indians living in the MENA region and side-by-side setup in the Arabic region. Due to the broad community within the application, which necessitates team members that can engage and operate the community in their native languages, they are one of the remote organisations with employees from over 10+ cities. This enables all workers of the organisation to work from any location at their comfort and convenience, unless they are needed to travel on behalf of the company.

Sharing about the firm, CEO Wafa Muhammed Aqib T.P shared, "The community application is a platform where users may interact with other users and engage in meaningful discussions and thus creating a strong bond. Looking at the need for building community applications, we are on the constant run to expand our business to reach more people around the corner. After the application's success in India, we have set up our office in Dubai and will be seen in MENA region. We hope people will garner the same love and people would reap the maximum benefit from it across the world.”

Thus, they tend to engage in topical discussion in built-in forums, exchange ideas, and even organize debate through this audio application. Through WAFA, we aim to build a community with a positive approach and create a healthy environment. We hope our application helps people connect and get the best of it."

The Wafa application supports several vernacular communities, facilitating communication between people from various geographical areas. It is simple to use because it provides a tailored and enhanced user experience, making it easier for those who are not as tech-savvy. Wafa recommends rooms based on language and hobbies to make them more individualized.