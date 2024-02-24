FHA Loans in Texas | First Time Home Buyers

Texas FHA loans could be a game-changer if you're looking to buy a home but are concerned about your credit score. Initiated by the Federal Housing Administration in 1934, Texas FHA loans are designed to support potential homeowners with less-than-ideal credit scores, having helped over 40 million Americans purchase homes.

Confused about your mortgage loans and where to start? The Best FHA Loan Texas guide unravels the secrets of FHA loans, answering your burning questions like:

What is a Texas FHA Loan?

How Can I Qualify for an FHA Loan in Texas?

What is the minimum down payment for an FHA loan?

What are the FHA Property Standards in Texas?

What is the FHA Loan application process in Texas?

What are the Current Mortgage Rates in Texas?

An FHA loan is a government-backed mortgage, insured by the Federal Housing Administration, designed to lower down payments and make homeownership more attainable for many. These loans help more Texans purchase homes.

FHA Approved Lenders in Texas

Credit Score:

The 580 threshold: This is the minimum credit score needed to qualify for the low 3.5% down payment. However, a higher score can translate to better interest rates and loan terms. FHA loans can be suitable for borrowers who may have lower credit scores and are often preferred by consumers interested in purchasing their first homes.

Lower scores are possible for those with less than perfect credit: Scores between 500-579 can still qualify, but you'll need a 10% down payment. Remember, improving your credit score before applying can save you thousands in the long run. Making a larger down payment can help Texas residents secure a loan for their dream property.

Debt-to-Income Ratio (DTI):

The 50% rule: This means your total monthly debt payments shouldn't exceed 50% of your gross income. So, if you earn $5,000 per month, your debt payments shouldn't be more than $2,500.

Exceeding 50%: Some lenders may allow a DTI ratio as high as 56.99% with compensating factors, like a large down payment or strong credit history.

Employment and Income:

Stable employment history: Lenders want to see consistent employment for at least two years, ideally in the same field.

Sufficient income: Your income should be enough to comfortably cover the mortgage payment, property taxes, homeowner's insurance, and other housing costs. Lenders typically look for a ratio of your income to housing expense (TIH) below 43%. Also, it is important to work with your lender to calculate your projected monthly mortgage payments.