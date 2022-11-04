Fantico Names Nic Watt As Their New CEO/ Chief Executive Officer

Nic Watt has been onboarded as the new CEO of Fantico, Vistas Media Capital’s incubated vertically. Fantico is India’s first curated celebrity and fan engagement platform that was the first to feature collectibles of movie stars, artists, performers, cinema, and sports stars among other unique memorabilia. Since then, Fanatics also ventured into custom Metaverse Experiences and Games.

Nic Watt has spent more than 20 years working in the video game and blockchain industry. He joined Fantico as CEO to focus on his top-level vision for the company’s product direction, people, and technology. Prior to this, he held positions at Immutable as Head of Product & Innovation, at Riot Games as Lead User Experience Designer, and formed Nnooo, a video games start-up.

Co-Founder Abhayanand Singh states, "Fantico is the outcome of a collaboration between media and entertainment and the blockchain sector. With Fantico we aspire to build close relationships between fans, brands, and celebrities to create a flourishing culture in India along with a robust creator economy. With Nic as the new CEO, we hope to elevate the company to newer heights.”

Co-Founder Dhruv Saxena added “Fantico is focused on creating a new medium of entertainment and engagement. Nic has great experience with traditional and web3 games, which makes it fun to build towards our common vision.”

The newly appointed CEO Nic Watt states, “Since the time I have been working with Fantico, I believe the platform to be focused on building a unique place for audiences globally. We want it to be a place where people can easily transact with each other and gain gamified benefits while playing games. In addition to this, Fantico looks forward to launching virtual reality spaces that are customizable and provide utility right back to the rest of the users. We wish it to be a fun, social place where people can socialize and hang out with each other and interact with brands and IP via games and experiences. This is a very exciting time to be in the NFT space and with a great time around me, we are sure to make it even more exciting for users.”

Nic continues, “The core of Fantico is the ‘Play to Earn’ phenomenon where unique elements that blockchain provides tie back into people's daily lives. We plan to build upon the Play to Earn experiments I was running at Immutable. We are very excited to blur the lines between real-world engagement via payment platforms and brands with digital engagement via games, experiences, and social spaces.”

Nic is known to be instrumental in creating and prototyping Play to Earn systems at Immutable where their first experiment saw people in Brazil and Russia earning more than the countries’ monthly national average. With Fantico, Nic hopes to better comprehend the wants and needs of people in India, the Middle East, and Africa.

Fantico, incubated by Vistas Media Capital, is India's first curated, celebrity & fan engagement platform. It offers a platform for digitally licensed collectibles in the entertainment and arts space and a proprietary virtual experiences platform for brands and IP owners to launch games and gamified Experiences. for cinema, sports, art, music, and other valuable collectibles.

For more details, please visit the official website: www.fantico.io

Vistas Media Capital Pte. Ltd. (VMC) is a Singapore-based fully integrated content media and entertainment investment holding company. The company’s key businesses include content production and distribution across films and series - from India (across languages) to Hollywood, Animation and VFX, Gaming, Media-Tech, OTT platforms, live entertainment events, and digital media marketing. VMC also owns multiple intellectual properties (IPs) across film festivals and film awards in Asia, such as the Singapore South Asian International Film Festival (Sg.SAIFF) and the Singapore South Asian Film Market (SAFM). It also co-owns the IPs of the prestigious Critics’ Choice Film Awards (CCFA) and Critics’ Choice Short Series Awards (CCSSA), jointly with Group M’s Motion Content Group; Film Critics Guild of India, which is India’s first registered association of film critics.

VMC is the parent of the sponsor for Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (Nasdaq: VMAC) SPAC which entered into a definitive merger agreement that will result in Anghami becoming the first Arab technology company to list on Nasdaq. VMC has a team of media and content specialists, including former banking and investment management professionals in their management team along with media industry veterans across the globe, who are on the advisory board and have successfully run media businesses and ventures across films, series, and television worldwide.

For more information on VMC, visit: www.vistasmediacapital.com