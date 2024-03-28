In the ever-evolving landscape of footwear, Abros stands out as a beacon of innovation and unwavering resolve. Established by industry stalwarts Mr. Anil Sharma and Mr. Pramod Sharma in February 2021, Abros swiftly garnered attention with its visionary approach. Informed by insights gleaned from The KEN report, these seasoned professionals at Abros offer a captivating narrative of their distinctive journey. Delving into their core selling propositions, expansion tactics, and pioneering innovations, they unveil a compelling vision that promises to redefine the trajectory of the footwear industry.
In the lineage of the Sharma family, Mr. Ramesh Kumar Sharma leads the first generation, succeeded by the second generation comprising Mr. Pramod Sharma, Mr. Anil Sharma, Mr. Pradeep Sharma, and Mr. Sandeep Sharma. Now, the third generation, represented by Mr. Pratyush Sharma, Mr. Karan Sharma, and Mr. Aman Sharma, has enthusiastically joined the family business. With Pratyush overseeing online sales and Karan managing exclusive store sales, we are poised to carry forward the legacy with innovation and dedication.
An interaction with Mr. Pramod Sharma, CEO, Abros Sports International Pvt. Ltd.
Can you summarize Abros' journey and growth in the footwear industry?
We co-founded Abros in 2021 and, leveraging our collective expertise, we have propelled Abros to rapid growth. In three years, we are available with 10,000 footwear retailers, and sales have crossed 10 million pairs. Our presence spans across e-commerce platforms, retail stores, large format retail stores, and exports, reflecting our dedication and commitment to excellence.
What distinguishes Abros in the market, and what are its USPs?
At Abros, innovation and constant improvement are what set us apart from others. Furthermore, our commitment to providing quality footwear at an affordable price has been recognized by Indian consumers, and as a result, we are gaining traction in the market. With Narmada's support, we ensure that every step of the supply chain is overseen meticulously, guaranteeing innovation without compromising affordability. Our flagship products, Hyperfuse and Hyperbeads, offer premium features at competitive prices, which international brands are offering at multifold MRPs
Please elaborate on Abros' recent expansion plans, including EBO and LFR store launches.
In Fiscal Year 2024, we initiated our journey with EBO, witnessing remarkable expansion as Abros EBO proliferated to encompass 20 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs), while our Large Format Retail (LFR) Stores secured placements in 400 esteemed establishments, including renowned names like Stelatoes, Kins, and CENTRO. Furthermore, we embarked on our digital venture, forging partnerships with leading online retail platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, significantly amplifying our market presence and accessibility.
How does Abros intend to utilize its online presence to expand its audience and improve customer engagement?
Online retail stands as a significant opportunity for Abros, especially catering to price-sensitive consumers in search of quality products. We are steadfast in our commitment to nurturing this growth trajectory. Our approach involves deploying targeted marketing strategies and fostering enriched customer engagement experiences, ensuring sustained progress in this burgeoning sector.
Can you provide insights into Abros' product portfolio, recent innovations in footwear technology, and its approach to prioritizing quality and craftsmanship while maintaining consistent standards?
Abros offers a diverse range of footwear priced from INR 299 to INR 2699, catering to all genders and ages. Our latest innovation, Hyperbeads, offers 50% extra lightness, enhanced bounce, and durability, perfect for athletic performance. Proudly supporting India's 'Make In India' initiative, all our footwear is manufactured domestically, reflecting our commitment to quality and national pride. At Abros, quality is paramount. All our products meet Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) criteria, supporting the government's push for Indian footwear production. With BIS certifications across various categories, including Casual, Open, and Performance Footwear, Abros ensures consistent quality. Our adherence to approved best practices, sanctioned by state and central agencies, reinforces our commitment to maintaining high standards across our range.
Could you outline any notable recent achievements or milestones Abros has made?
In recent years, Abros has achieved remarkable growth, selling over 3 million pairs in our second year, 5 million in FY23, and approximately 6 million+ in the current fiscal year, establishing us as a PAN India brand within 18 months. We've also gained recognition as one of India's top sports shoe brands, capturing a significant market share in the higher MRP segment. Additionally, in FY24, we introduced groundbreaking innovations like Hyperfuse, Hyperbeads, Glow in the Dark, Wave Spring, and Static Energy, demonstrating our commitment to pushing footwear technology boundaries. All these products are well received both in Indian and international markets.
How does Abros expand into international markets while preserving its brand identity?
Abros is strategically venturing into international markets, focusing on the Middle East and Africa. We aim to establish a robust presence through partnerships and joint ventures while upholding our brand identity and values. Discussions for potential joint ventures in these regions are currently underway to facilitate our global expansion.
How does Abros adjust its distribution channels and customer engagement strategies amidst retail's rapid digital transformation?
Abros has embraced digital transformation by deploying retail software and QR code schemes to effectively track product sales and consumer preferences. Online engagement is enhanced through data analytics tools like Google Analytics and CRM systems, which personalize offerings and improve the customer experience.
How does Abros envision its role in the industry evolving over time?
Abros started with a mission of providing quality footwear at an affordable price to Indian consumers, and we will take this commitment to the next level. We aspire to gain the major share of the Indian sports shoes market in the future.
In conclusion, Abros epitomizes innovation and resilience in the dynamic landscape of the footwear industry. With a commitment to excellence and a keen focus on consumer preferences, the promoters at Abros continue to redefine industry standards and shape the future trajectory of the footwear sector.