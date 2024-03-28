At Abros, innovation and constant improvement are what set us apart from others. Furthermore, our commitment to providing quality footwear at an affordable price has been recognized by Indian consumers, and as a result, we are gaining traction in the market. With Narmada's support, we ensure that every step of the supply chain is overseen meticulously, guaranteeing innovation without compromising affordability. Our flagship products, Hyperfuse and Hyperbeads, offer premium features at competitive prices, which international brands are offering at multifold MRPs