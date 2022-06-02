ESS Global Has Shaped Up the Careers of Hundreds Of Punjabi Youth Settled Abroad

ESS Global Private Limited is not just another consultancy firm but is a center that offers the best career counselling matching the skills of the students. The organization is accredited for having guided the students aspiring to study and settle abroad.

Rohit Sethi, the director at ESS Global Private Limited stated, “We have the best team of professionals who help the students in realizing their potential and opting for the streams best suitable to them. Our organization has successfully shaped-up the careers of hundreds of students who are now excelling in their respective fields,”

Far from the money minting exercise, this organization follows an ethical path wherein every student’s academics and career are taken into consideration with sincerity. The company has tie-ups with the leading international universities in Canada, Australia and Europe. Every aspiring candidate is provided cost-effective and hassle- free legal assistance in addition to detailed guidance on visa filing processes for different countries.

Owing to a transparent process followed by the team at ESS Global Private Limited the success rates of the affirmative vias is very high.

Owing to the growing demand of students aspiring to study and settle overseas, the organization will soon reach across major metropolises in India before targeting the international market, especially in the southeast Asia region.

The organization will shortly open another branch in Australia. Also, ESS Global Private Limited plan to venture in the overseas education sector which will take the company to new heights.

