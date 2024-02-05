E-Factor Orchestrates Captivating Navy Day 2023 Commemorations

Attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the event honored the Indian Navy's contributions while showcasing indigenous maritime traditions.

Paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Prime Minister unveiled a commemorative statue at Rajkot Fort, recognizing the leader's strong influence on India's naval identity seen through the adoption of a new Naval Ensign. A ceremonial wreath laying accompanied by a special photo exhibition at the venue set the tone for the celebrations

However, the centerpiece was the Indian Navy's enthralling demonstration of operational capabilities off Tarkarli Beach. The precise orchestration of ships, aircraft and special forces painted a compelling picture of the Navy's expertise across rescue missions, surveillance methods and multi-domain warfare.

As the sun set over the Arabian Sea, events reached an awe-inspiring crescendo at Sindhudurg Fort dazzling with state-of-the-art projection mapping displays weaving artistic homages along India's maritime history. Traditional cranes soaring over hyper-realistic visuals of destroyers cemented pride for native naval legacies.