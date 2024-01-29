Zyla Health and TATA 1MG orchestrated a groundbreaking health campaign across 17 prominent companies in India

Embarking on a mission to amplify awareness around diabetes care and its paramount significance, Zyla Health and TATA 1mg orchestrated a health campaign across 17 prominent companies in India. This initiative aimed to impart valuable insights to the campaign participants, not only illuminating their current diabetes status but also other vital health-related parameters like cholesterol, uric acid, etc; equipping them with the knowledge needed to proactively manage and mitigate potential health risks.

By seamlessly integrating advanced diagnostics and fostering a culture of health consciousness, this campaign goes beyond the conventional boundaries of corporate health initiatives. The ultimate objective is to empower participants to take charge of their well-being and initiate preventive measures, thus marking a transformative step in the trajectory of diabetes prevention and care in corporate settings.

Diagnostic Outcomes: Unveiling Key Statistics

The month-long event garnered an impressive participation of 17 leading corporate companies, with 19% female and 81% male population participating, making it a resounding success in promoting proactive health measures.

Of the participants, overall 19% were highlighted as high risk (individuals with at least 2 chronic conditions), 44% were moderate risk (individuals with 1 chronic condition) and the rest 37% were identified as low risk. The initiative highlighted the critical need for early intervention and awareness.

Prevalence of Pre-diabetic and Diabetic Conditions - Around 22% of women and 26% of men within the corporate sector are identified as pre-diabetic, with the highest risk observed in the 30-45 age bracket for both genders. Within the corporate sector 15% of men have been diagnosed with diabetes particularly those aged 30-45.

The prevalence of pre-diabetic and diabetic conditions in corporate settings is closely linked to sedentary work routines, irregular eating patterns, outside food, obesity, and workplace stress. The combination of insufficient physical activity and unhealthy dietary choices contributes to insulin resistance, serving as a precursor to diabetes.

Among women in corporates, a staggering 17% exhibit borderline high cholesterol levels, predominantly in the age group of 22-45. For male counterparts, 27% display borderline high cholesterol, with an additional 10% falling into the high cholesterol category. This concerning trend peaks among men aged 30-45.

Elevated cholesterol levels among corporate professionals often result from sedentary work habits and prevalent dietary choices in office environments, marked by prolonged periods of inactivity and a diet rich in processed and high-saturated-fat foods, contributing to the accumulation of LDL cholesterol. Smoking is another common risk factor for high cholesterol levels.

An alarming 21.4% of males within the corporate demographic exhibit elevated uric acid levels, with the highest prevalence observed among those aged 22-45. High uric acid levels within the corporate demographic are often associated with a diet high in purines, genetic predisposition, obesity, dehydration, excessive alcohol consumption, especially beer. Lifestyle changes and medical interventions may be necessary to manage and reduce elevated uric acid levels.

According to Dr Prashant Nag, VP - Diagnostics Supply Chain, Tata 1mg, “Our vision in healthcare has always been centred on providing transparent, authentic, and accessible information to all. By amplifying awareness and diagnosis, we aim to empower individuals with valuable insights into their health and not limit it to just chronic disease. This campaign with Zyla, aligns seamlessly with our mission to bring clarity and understanding to healthcare information, fostering a culture of proactive health management and well-being.”

According to Khushboo Aggarwal, Founder, Zyla Health, “This initiative not only aims at curbing chronic diseases but also strives to encourage participants to embrace healthier living practices, potentially leading to early diagnosis or even prevention of the condition. This campaign with Tata 1mg is expected to ripple through workplaces, instilling a lasting commitment to health-conscious living and creating a roadmap for sustained well-being,”

According to Dr Shriniket Mishra, Chief Medical Officer, Hero MotorCorp, “Our commitment is to promote the health and well-being in the organisation. These initiatives not only allow us to understand the health of our employee population better but also create opportunities to positively impact their health. This also empowers us, a corporate, to take right measures in delivering the highest quality of care to our employees.”