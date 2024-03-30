In the current crypto market, finding the best altcoins to invest in is the most important way to get a return on investment (ROI). As we move through 2024, a few different altcoins have made headlines. These are the top 5 altcoins set up for serious growth in 2024.
Best 5 Altcoins To Buy in 2024
Here are our picks for the best altcoins to watch in 2024:
KangaMoon (KANG)
Cardano (ADA)
Tron (TRX)
Polygon (MATIC)
Aptos (APT)
Now, let’s examine each of these altcoins in more detail and consider their future prospects.
1. KangaMoon (KANG)
First on our top altcoin list is KangaMoon (KANG), a Stage 4 presale star that has already provided early buyers with a 180% ROI. Moreover, KangaMoon has now raised over $3M, while projections hint it will reach $3.5M by the end of March 2024. This level of attention comes as KangaMoon could revolutionize the crypto space.
KangaMoon will launch its Play-to-Earn (P2E) game and make KANG the primary in-game currency. The KANG tokens that players earn will help upgrade characters and gain in-game items. Moreover, holding onto KANG tokens grants access to exclusive challenges where participants can earn extra tokens or rewards every week, month, or quarter.
Its community engagement efforts are what sets KangaMoon apart from other projects. Those actively participating in the community during its presale will be rewarded with free KANG tokens before the official launch. All people have to do is like, share or comment on any of KangaMoon’s social media posts to earn this altcoin for free.
Currently valued at $0.014, KANG has shown promise — jumping 180% from its starting price. Plus, it connects to the P2E games market, which may hit $880M by 2028 (via Yahoo Finance). Once listed on a Tier-1 CEX, some experts speculate that by Q2 2024, KANG could skyrocket to $1 - making it one of the best altcoins to buy.
2. Cardano (ADA)
Next up on our top altcoin list is Cardano (ADA) - the well-known proof-of-stake blockchain platform. The ADA token is Cardano's native token and pays all transaction fees. Over the past 30 days, the Cardano price grew from $0.58 to $0.67 - a 16% rise. During that time, its market cap also surged from $20.88B to $24.08B,
The technical analysis for this altcoin is bullish. To clarify, Cardano is now trading above its 100 and 200-day EMAs while boasting 26 technical indicators are green. Due to all these reasons, experts have made a bullish ADA price prediction. They forecast a rise to $1.06 for Cardano before Q2 of 2024 ends.
3. Tron (TRX)
The third spot on our list belongs to Tron (TRX), a blockchain infrastructure for decentralized content sharing. In terms of the Tron price movement, it saw a jump from $0.11 to $0.12 over the last week. Its market cap increased from $9B to $10.72B in that time.
This bullish trend looks poised to continue, as the technical analysis for Tron also shows bullish signs. For instance, this altcoin is now trading above its 100—and 200-day EMAs. Moreover, 20 technical indicators are showing buy signals for the Tron coin. As a result, market analysts foresee this altcoin trading at $0.18 within Q2 of 2024.
4. Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is another one of the top altcoins. This scaling solution has successfully established itself in the decentralized finance and NFT sectors. Over the past 30 days, the Polygon price surged from $0.97 to $1.06 while its market cap increased from $9.46B to $10.53B.
The technical analysis for this altcoin also shows a bright future ahead. Notably, the Polygon crypto is now trading above its 100—and 200-day EMAs. Additionally, 25 technical indicators are showing green for Polygon. Because of this, experts forecast this altcoin to hit $1.53 before the end of Q2 2024.
5. Aptos (APT)
Finally, we have Aptos (APT). With more demand arising in the market for decentralized financial solutions, Aptos is leading the race. This altcoin has been soaring lately, surging from $9.49 to $18.14b n over the past 30 days, and its market cap rose from $3.53B to $7.19B in that period.
Furthermore, Aptos has experienced 18/30 (60%) green trading days. Currently, 25 technical indicators are in the green zone for this altcoin. As a result, prominent market analysts foresee Aptos reaching a value of $21.95 before Q3 of 2024 starts.
Should You Buy Altcoins in 2024?
Here are some reasons as to why you should buy altcoins in 2024:
1. Emerging Trends
Altcoins tap into many of the newest and emerging trends. They follow trends like DeFi, NFTs, and P2E. Buying coins that match these new fads is a great way to capitalize on these markets.
2. Potential for High Returns
Altcoins usually have lower market capitalizations than Bitcoin, but because they’re smaller, they have a higher growth potential. Buying early into altcoins has proven time and time again that your returns can grow exponentially if the project succeeds.
3. Innovative Projects
Many altcoins are disruptive projects that have individual uses and technologies. Investing in them early can produce large returns if they become popular.
Final Thoughts on the Altcoins To Watch in 2024
While this altcoin list has provided you with certain tokens, one of them will surge much faster than the rest - KangaMoon. Since it has a low market cap of $14M, KANG could rise faster than Cardano, Tron, Polygon, and Aptos. This is because far fewer new funds are needed to be injected into it. Sign up below to capitalize on this advantage and obtain a 10% bonus.
