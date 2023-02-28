Crypto Volatility Worsens As Polygon, Cardano Slump; Big Eyes Coin Soars To $31m

One of the most popular subjects in the finance world recently has been cryptocurrency. The market has become more volatile as more people use cryptocurrencies, and recent events have brought to light the dangers and doubts involved with these digital assets. Particularly, Polygon and Cardano have seen substantial value declines, leaving many investors unsure of the future of their investments.

In this article, we will examine ways in which investors can be less at risk of losing their cryptocurrency investments, using Polygon, Cardano and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) as examples

Polygon: Gone Past Its Prime?

The native cryptocurrency of the Polygon network, MATIC, has seen a sharp drop in value over the past few weeks despite its promise. Midway through the month of February 2022, MATIC hit its all-time high of roughly $4.50, but by the end of the month, it had fallen to less than $1.50, losing nearly two-thirds of its worth.

Additionally, MATIC slumped to a loss of 4.16% in the last 24 hours and a decline of 4.78% i the last 7 days, despite raising hopes of investors in the early weeks of 2023.

Cardano: Oozing Despair After Bearish Weekend

Cardano (ADA) has experienced a sharp drop in value over the past few weeks, similar to Polygon. The native cryptocurrency of Cardano, called ADA, reached an all-time high of about $3.10 in the middle of February 2022. By the end of the month, however, it had fallen to less than $1.50, losing more than half of its worth.

Cardano has also lost 2.69% in the past 24 hours and gone down by 3.42% i the last 0ne week, creating a sense of insecurity among investors.

Big Eyes Coin: The Fast-Growing Digital Cat

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has experienced a startling rise in value, growing beyond the expectations and industry pundits and forecasters. BIG has now outperformed itself, creating history as the biggest presale cryptocurrency has known, rakijng in over 30 million US dollars.

According to recent statistics from Coin Market Cap, Big Eyes Coion has had the best performance by any cryptocurrency in 2023, despite the dearth of market stability experienced so far, with a return of over 200% in the previous month alone. Many traders and investors have become interested in the sudden increase in value and are now vying for a share of the action.

The use of a novel consensus method called "Proof of Attention" (PoA), which rewards users for actively engaging in the network, is one of the main selling points of Big Eyes Coin. This contrasts with the conventional "Proof of Work" (PoW) and "Proof of Stake" (PoS) mechanisms used by the majority of other cryptocurrencies, which are considered to be more secure and energy-efficient.

Transaction approvals for Big Eyes Coin only take a few seconds, which has grown to be one of its most popular selling points. The meme coin's practicality factor is increased by the speedy transaction times, which enable token users to quickly complete routine transactions and micropayments. With the already extant cryptocurrencies on the market, it was a significant missing piece of the puzzle.

Don't let this opportunity pass you by! You can maximise your assets to increase your earnings. Act now as the price is still rising! On stage 1 of the presale, one Big Eyes Coin was worth $0.0001, and as of stage 12, its value had grown by an astounding 390% to $0.00049. As more time goes by and fewer tokens are still accessible for the same amount of money, the price will keep rising. To place your money where your mouth is, immediately visit the Big Eyes Coin website!

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL