EK Designs won the prestigious title “Artistry and Design Innovation in Furniture Manufacturing ” at the “Outlook Business Spotlight - Indo Global Business Excellence Awards and Summit 2024”. Outlook Business Spotlight organized the event to recognize and celebrate business innovation, creativity, and leadership. Let’s delve into the snippets of the conversation we had.
1. How do you feel about receiving the prestigious Artistry and Design Innovation in Furniture Manufacturing award?
A: Thank You, this recognition motivates us to maintain our focus on delivering exceptional quality, functionality, and aesthetic appeal in every piece of furniture we create. We are deeply grateful for this honor and remain committed to setting new standards of artistry and innovation in the furniture manufacturing industry.
2. What are the most inspiring innovations are done in your organization?
A: In our organization, we're constantly inspired by innovation across various aspects of furniture manufacturing to name a few – Sustainable material practices, customization, modular & multifunctional designs, and collaboration with designers & Artists.
3. How is your work different from the others working in the same sector?
A: Overall, our unique approach to design, sustainability, customization, technology, and collaboration sets us apart as an innovative leader in the furniture manufacturing sector, offering customers a truly exceptional and inspiring furniture experience.
4. How does EK design incorporate minimalism and simplicity into the aesthetics and functionality of its furniture pieces?
A: EK Design, minimalism, and simplicity are not just design principles but guiding philosophies that inform every aspect of our furniture design process. By focusing on clean lines, neutral color palettes, functional simplicity, quality materials, and adaptability, we create furniture pieces that embody the essence of minimalism while enhancing the beauty and functionality of interior spaces.
5. What advice do you have for aspiring entrepreneurs?
A: Start with passion, Validate your idea, and by staying resilient, adaptable, and customer-centric, aspiring entrepreneurs can increase their chances of success and build fulfilling and impactful ventures.