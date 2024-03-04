Clayton Fields, Woodstock, Georgia Tech Exec On Securing Different Network Types

Educated at the University of Tennessee, Clayton Fields graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business, specializing in Operations Management. Beginning his career in 2005 in an entry-level sales position at a prominent infrastructure technology company, Clayton's inquisitive nature and commitment to embracing emerging technologies propelled him swiftly through the ranks. His leadership in sales and mentorship led him to co-found a tech consultancy firm in 2015 dedicated to optimizing sales processes through cutting-edge technologies.