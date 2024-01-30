Cheapest & Best Lifetime Cloud Storage Deals: Reviewed + Compared For 2024

Lifetime cloud storage eliminates the need to pay a recurring subscription fee every month or year. This saves you money in the long run, and you don’t have to worry about ever having to renew your subscription or paying for additional storage space.

Here's a list of the best lifetime cloud storage deals so you can get your online storage for a one-time purchase for all your files, documents, photos, and videos.

Key takeaways:

pCloud, Internxt, and Icedrive are the only three reputable cloud storage providers that offer lifetime plans of up to 10 TB of storage.

pCloud is the #1 best lifetime cloud storage choice because it offers a wide range of features and benefits that are unmatched by any other provider.

1. pCloud

If you are looking for a secure, reliable, and affordable cloud storage solution, pCloud is your best choice. pCloud offers amazing lifetime deals that eliminate the hassle of recurring payments.

Lifetime Pricing

🤑 For a one-time fee, you get 500 GB of storage for $199, 2 TB for $399, or even a massive 10 TB for $1,190. This makes pCloud a great option for people who need to store a lot of data and large files like photos and videos.

💥 Experience a Lifetime of Storage Freedom with pCloud! Just One Payment for up to 10 TB – Starting at $199

Pros

Great value for money lifetime pricing.

Swiss-based data privacy.

Offers military-grade security and zero-knowledge encryption.

Fast file syncing capabilities.

Cons

Encryption is available but is a paid add-on.

No integration with Microsoft Office or Google Docs.

Unique Features

pCloud is a Swiss-based cloud storage company known for its speed, security, and reasonable pricing, all while adhering to Switzerland's strict privacy laws. This ensures an enhanced level of protection for your files.

One of the standout features of pCloud is 'pCloud Rewind', which allows users to recover files from up to 30 days in the past.

pCloud's 'Fair Share' feature is particularly useful for collaborative work, enabling folder sharing that doesn't impinge on the storage quota of the recipients. The service also includes a 'Public Folder', which is quite handy for hosting web pages or embedding images.

Security is a prime focus with pCloud. Their 'pCloud Crypto' feature offers end-to-end encryption for an added layer of security, though it requires an additional payment. 'pCloud Backup' efficiently syncs selected folders to the cloud, although there have been some noted inconsistencies with this feature.

Learn more about pCloud’s lifetime plans here.

2. Internxt

Internxt is a relatively new player in the cloud storage market with a strong focus on privacy-centric, secure, and affordable cloud storage solutions.

Lifetime Pricing

🤑 Internxt's lifetime plans start at $299 for 2 TB of storage, $549 for 5 TB, and $799 for the massive 10 TB plan. These plans offer great value, particularly for users needing lost of storage space without ever having to worry about paying recurring fees.

💥 Get Internxt's Lifetime Plans – Starting at Just $299 for 2 TB. Perfect for Those Seeking Lots of Storage Without Recurring Fees

Pros

Great value for money lifetime pricing.

Share files via links (including password protection).

Zero-knowledge privacy and client-side encryption.

File rewind and recover feature.

Cons

Limited synchronization features.

Limited advanced sharing features.

Unique Features

Internxt offers a range of features designed to provide secure and private cloud storage. It allows you to store, back up, and share your files with user-friendly storage, military-grade encryption, and full control over your data.

You can access your files securely across multiple devices, organize them in folders, and even back up your computer folders to keep the latest changes. Sharing files is made easy, with a focus on security and control over who can access them.

You can sync your files in total privacy. Internxt prioritizes privacy and security, employing military-grade encryption, zero-knowledge technology, privacy by design, and open-source transparency.

It offers an easy registration process with no identity verification, simple file uploading, and configurable two-factor authentication (2FA) for enhanced security.

Learn more about Internxt’s lifetime plans here.

3. Icedrive

Icedrive is a modern and user-friendly cloud storage solution that offers competitive cloud storage plans.

Lifetime Pricing

Icedrive’s exclusive 5-year cloud storage plans are hassle-free with no recurring subscription obligations or direct debits. You just make one easy payment and enjoy all the benefits for the next 5 years.

🤑 Icedrive’s five-year plans start at $189 for 1 TB, $399 for 3 TB, and $999 for a massive 10 TB of storage.

💥 Discover Icedrive's Hassle-Free, Five Year Cloud Storage Plans – Starting at Just $189.

Pros

Strong privacy and security.

Zero-knowledge encryption.

File previews, even for encrypted files.

Virtual desktop drive for seamless file syncing.

Cons

No collaboration features.

No block-level sync.

The original lifetime plan is now a five-year plan.

Unique Features

Icedrive places a strong emphasis on privacy and security by implementing zero-knowledge encryption, ensuring that only you have access to your data. The inclusion of a dedicated "encrypted" tab for storing sensitive files adds an extra layer of security, making it easy to safeguard your private information.

One of the standout features of Icedrive is its virtual drive on the desktop. This feature allows users to seamlessly interact with their online files as if they were stored locally on their computer. You can perform actions like moving, copying, renaming, uploading, and deleting files directly from this virtual drive, and all changes are automatically synchronized with the cloud.

Icedrive's approach to file previews is also impressive. It allows users to preview a wide range of file formats, including video, audio, images, Office documents, and PDF files, even when the files are end-to-end encrypted. This means you can quickly check the contents of your files without compromising their security.

Icedrive also provides a versioning system, saving past versions of your files for up to 180 days. This feature allows you to restore earlier versions of a file if needed, which can be particularly useful for collaboration or recovering from accidental changes.

Learn more about Icedrive’s five-year plans here.

What are the Pros and Cons of Lifetime Cloud Storage?

The pros of lifetime cloud storage are quite straightforward. When you buy lifetime cloud storage, you pay for it once, and you won't need to keep paying monthly or yearly fees.

This means you can save a lot of money in the long run because the cost of annual subscriptions can add up over time. You also don’t have to worry about your account getting suspended due to missed payments, and your data won't be deleted if you forget to renew.

For example: Choosing pCloud's lifetime plan at $399 for 2 TB of storage is the smarter move if you compare it to the annual plan, which costs $99.99 per year. You'll have the $399 paid back in four years, and after that, you'll keep saving money with the lifetime plan. It's a great option for long-term storage needs that won't break the bank.

The main drawback is that nothing lasts forever, including cloud storage companies. Even though they offer "lifetime access" plans, companies can go out of business, leaving you without the storage you paid for.

There's also a possibility that the terms of your lifetime storage deal could change in the future, although reputable providers like pCloud, Internxt, and Icedrive are less likely to do this.

Popular Questions Answered

What is lifetime cloud storage?

Lifetime cloud storage refers to a cloud storage service where you pay a one-time fee for a cloud storage account, and in return, you receive access to a certain amount of storage space on the provider's servers for the duration of 99 years i.e. a lifetime.

What is the best lifetime cloud storage right now?

If you are looking for the best lifetime cloud storage provider, then pCloud is the clear obvious choice. It offers unmatched value, unlimited data transfers, military-grade encryption, cross-platform compatibility, and an easy-to-use interface.

What is the cheapest lifetime cloud storage right now?

The cheapest lifetime cloud storage option currently available is Icedrive's plan, which offers 1TB of storage for a one-time payment of $189. This plan stands out for its affordability, especially when considering the amount of storage space provided.

Do lifetime cloud storage plans come with the exact same features as regular plans?

Yes, a provider’s lifetime cloud storage plans will offer exactly the same features as the provider’s regular monthly or yearly cloud storage plans.

Wrap Up

Lifetime cloud storage is a great option for people who want a cost-effective, secure, and convenient way to store their files. With a variety of plans to choose from, you're sure to find a lifetime cloud storage provider that meets your needs.

We 🤩 recommend pCloud, but you will be safe if you go with any of the recommendations we have mentioned above