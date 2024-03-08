In light of the bull market that is taking off, some cryptocurrencies are starting to expand their base. Stacks (STX) is one such crypto that has partnered with 8 other platforms for Web3 security. At the same time, Cardano (ADA) is showing bullish signs, posting significant price surges in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, Pullix (PLX) is extending its lead on Uniswap after performing incredibly in presale. The PLX is ranked among the top tokens in the DeFi crypto list with analysts projecting more rallies in the coming weeks.