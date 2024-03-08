In light of the bull market that is taking off, some cryptocurrencies are starting to expand their base. Stacks (STX) is one such crypto that has partnered with 8 other platforms for Web3 security. At the same time, Cardano (ADA) is showing bullish signs, posting significant price surges in the past few weeks. Meanwhile, Pullix (PLX) is extending its lead on Uniswap after performing incredibly in presale. The PLX is ranked among the top tokens in the DeFi crypto list with analysts projecting more rallies in the coming weeks.
Pullix (PLX) Extends Leads on Uniswap, Jumps to $0.74
With Cardano and Stacks both having the upper hand in the market, is making incredible leads at Uniswap. After a successful crypto ICO campaign, Pullix was launched on Uniswap on March 4, with the floor price set at $0.168. However, in a moment, Pullix trading surged to $1.35M. So far, the PLX trading volume has surpassed $4M with the price surging above $0.74.
That means investors who bought PLX 2 days ago have gotten over 300% ROI. Pullix presale was the talk of the entire crypto market. From raising $9.5M to selling more than 100M of its native token, Public achievement within a short time of its existence has been unprecedented. Notably, the Pullix market cap has also increased from the initial $33.6M to over $140M.
The PLX/USDT trading pair has been opened on the XT.COM exchange, with the project set to hit BitMart on March 7. Notably, the PLX has also been listed in CoinGecko, the popular crypto data aggregator website. Investors can earn more through the Pullix profit share model, which gives PLX token holders a fixed daily percentage from the platform revenue.
Ultimately, Pullix is a non-custodial exchange where investors assume total control of their assets. The trading system uses the hybrid approach to provide high liquidity, zero charges on transactions, and high-level security. For investors looking for a solid project on analysts' top DeFi crypto list for investment, Pullix should be the number one DeFi token to be considered.
Cardano (ADA) Surges Amidst Investors’ Concern
Cardano (ADA) price has witnessed a 45% increase in the past month but investors are still panicking about the long-term prospect of the token. After a good show earlier in the year, Cardano holders are beginning to notice a drop in the Cardano market cap which raises concern that the bear pressure may strike.
However, the Cardano token responded with another 12% rally in the past 7 days based on . With the Cardano trading volume also experiencing an uptrend, holders may not have to panic about the future prospects of the token. Some analysts have projected the token price to hit $1 soon.
Stack (STX) Secures Partnership With Eight Platforms
In a bid to foster smart contract security and decentralization, Stacks (STX) has announced the into its ecosystem. The eight signers are Blockdaemon, Alum Labs, Near Foundation, Luxor, Chorus One, Despread, Restake, and Klin.
These new companies joined the growing list of companies that have already partnered with Stacks, including Xverse, Ryder, and Loganodes among others. These partnerships will further open up the Stacks ecosystem to global crypto adoption. Meanwhile, the Stacks price has surged by 88% in the past month as the token targets the $3 price mark.
Advertisement
For more information regarding Pullix see links below: