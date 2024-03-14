As you can see, when it comes to $XRP, the situation is quite solid, but it seems that the chances of this coin reaching $1 by the end of the month are almost non-existent. In the best case, $XRP will achieve a value of $0.903 before April, but due to fears that the value of this coin could fall to $0.687, more and more users are pausing to invest in $XRP and prefer to choose one of the alternatives that are set for better results.