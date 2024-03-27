Bybit is a leading name in the crypto exchange market that stands at the forefront of innovation, offering a comprehensive suite of trading options. With the Bybit referral code "APG9," new users are welcomed into a realm where spot trading, perpetual, inverse perpetual, and futures contracts open doors to unparalleled possibilities, coupled with a generous $30,000 signup bonus.

Bybit Trading Options

Bybit distinguishes itself with a wide array of trading options, catering to various strategies and risk appetites. Here's a closer look at what makes Bybit the go-to platform for traders worldwide:

Spot Trading : Ideal for beginners and veterans alike, spot trading on Bybit allows you to buy and sell cryptocurrencies instantly at current market prices.

Perpetual Contracts : A staple of Bybit's offerings, perpetual contracts enable traders to speculate on the future price of cryptocurrencies without an expiry date. This instrument mirrors the spot market closely but with the added leverage, amplifying potential returns.

Inverse Perpetual Contracts : Tailored for those looking to hedge against market volatility or speculate using the cryptocurrency itself as collateral, inverse perpetual contracts are settled in the underlying asset, such as BTC or ETH, rather than a fiat currency or stablecoin.

Futures Contracts: Bybit also offers traditional futures contracts with set expiry dates, allowing traders to speculate on the future price of cryptocurrencies at a predetermined date. These contracts provide more structured trading opportunities and risk management options.

Benefits of using Bybit Referral Code

Bybit is not just about the breadth of its trading instruments; it's also about rewarding its users. The referral code "APG9" serves as a golden key for new users, unlocking a treasure trove of benefits:

$30,000 Signup Bonus : Kickstart your trading journey on Bybit with a substantial bonus, boosting your trading capital right from the start.

Reduced Trading Fees : Enjoy competitive fees across all trading instruments, maximizing your profitability.

Community and Support: Join an active community of traders and gain access to 24/7 customer support, ensuring you're never left in the dark.

How to use Bybit Referral Code