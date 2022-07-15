Breaking The Stereotype: Veera Mahajan’s Journey From Being An Author To A Producer

Veera Mahajan has been at the forefront of change in a society where perceptions of what it means to be a man or a woman are frequently still narrowly defined by stereotypes and media messaging. Veera was aware of the stereotypes surrounding women because she had experienced domestic abuse and had to deal with the horrors at a young age. But as soon as her son turned 18, she freed herself from all restrictions and emerged as a powerful, independent artist.

In order to assist herself live a free life after her divorce, Miss Mahajan wrote her first book,

"Unreported: Domestic abuse is an unreported crime and learning to LIVE free is a journey." She continued to speak with more abuse victims, both men and women, and included their testimonies in her book. The book was a resounding success and went on to become a best seller throughout the world. Many letters and emails from women thanking her for this lovely creation were sent to her. Even some social support groups required women to read her book prior to attending their meetings. In her 40 years of expertise, the founder of Safe Passage, an organisation for battered women, told her that her book is the best one she has discovered on the subject. Such is the extent of her brilliance and her commitment to empowering women.

Miss Mahajan, however, wished to speak to a larger group of people in both urban and rural locations. She still believed that her vision was unfulfilled. She wanted to raise awareness of domestic violence and the value of motivating and educating women and girls to reject violent conduct. As a result, she also wrote a script for a movie ‘UNREPORTED’ based on her book. The murder mystery film depicts the destructive effects of domestic violence when it spirals out of control. ‘I am thrilled to be back in India for this new chapter of my life and career.’ quotes Veera on being asked about her journey as a producer.

Furthermore, along with Rahtwofive, she has produced music videos in California, USA. He is an American born Indian singer-songwriter-actor. One of the most famous music videos produced is of ‘ Saccha Wala Pyaar’ which is already released on ZeeMusic and has been highly appreciated by people from within the industry and outside. The song has been written by Seepi Jha, composed by Raaj Aashoo and sung by Neeti Mohan and Rahtwofve. Indeed, Veera is a prodigy when it comes to her work and her art.

