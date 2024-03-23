Green Bitcoin Tokenomics and Roadmap

Green Bitcoin’s tokenomics boasts a fixed token supply of 21 million tokens. The team has strategically made allocations to various aspects of the project. The presale reserves 40% of tokens, staking rewards account for 27.5%, community rewards are set at 5%, 17.5% is allocated to marketing endeavors, and 10% is dedicated to facilitating listings on both CEX (Centralized Exchange) and DEX (Decentralized Exchange) platforms.

The roadmap unfolds in four phases, each designed to unlock new opportunities and drive the project forward.

Phase one starts with a presale event, which is still ongoing and has raised more than 7 million dollars.

Phase two aligns with the halving event in April 2024, marking the official token launch on top-tier centralized and decentralized exchanges. A portion of the token supply will be locked to maintain market stability and prevent volatility.

The third phase introduces staking rewards and a captivating Bitcoin price prediction game, fostering user engagement and community participation.

Phase four ushers in “Predict to Earn 2.0,” showcasing the project’s commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.

Savvy investors benefit from early involvement in this eco-friendly project with a clear vision for long-term success and sustainability.

Presale Event and Post-Launch

Green Bitcoin’s presale event offers investors a prime opportunity to enter the ecosystem at an advantageous price point, with over $7 million already raised. At $1.1062 per token, investors can capitalize on this limited-time offer before subsequent price increases.

According to the roadmap, Green Bitcoin is expected to launch on the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving day, April 19. Green Bitcoin strategically aligns its launch with this significant event, combining the potential of Bitcoin with its innovative proof-of-stake system.

