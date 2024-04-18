Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader cryptocurrency market experienced a nearly 10% downturn on Saturday, with the price of the largest digital asset briefly dipping below $62,000 before recovering to around $64,000 at the time of writing.
This market sell-off came in the wake of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel.
However, a few days later, things seem to be stabilizing, as the entire market prepares for the upcoming Bitcoin halving event and the much-anticipated "Doge Day" celebration on April 20th.
In light of these upcoming events, we've scoured the market to uncover some hidden altcoin gems that are showing promising signs for explosive future growth.
Let's take a closer look at some of these potential 100X opportunities.
New Altcoins Showing Explosive Potential – Quick Overview
Before the details, here’s a quick look at the most important features of these promising projects:
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – Meme Coin Raises $5M & Starts a New Multi-Chain Trend
Slothana ($SLOTH) – Easy Pump to 100X with the Next Big Sol Meme
99 Bitcoins (99BTC) – OG Crypto School Launches a Learn-to-Earn Mechanism
5th Scape ($5SCAPE) – VR & AR Crypto Altcoin with Explosive Potential
Dogecoin 20 ($DOGE20) – Version of DOGE
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) – This One is For Those Who Missed Out On the 100X Original $SPONGE
Solana ($SOL) – New Pumps Expected as Halving Nears
New Altcoins Showing Explosive Potential – Detailed Analysis
In this segment bellow, we’ll scrutinize all of the projects that we found:
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – Meme Coin Raises $5M & Starts a New Multi-Chain Trend
Dogeverse (DOGEVERSE) is a new meme coin project that sets itself apart by offering a unique multi-chain approach.
The token can be purchased and used across six different blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, and Avalanche, with plans to integrate Base and Solana shortly.
This cross-chain compatibility exposes Dogeverse to a large and diverse community of meme coin enthusiasts and traders.
To purchase DOGEVERSE tokens during the ongoing presale, users can visit the official website, connect their MetaMask wallet, and complete the purchase using ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, or USDT.
The project's presale has already garnered significant attention, raising over $250,000 within minutes of its launch and surpassing $5 million in the first week.
This strong initial interest suggests a potential for further growth, especially as the project approaches the "Doge Day" celebration on April 20th.
In an effort to create scarcity and drive demand, only 15% of the total token supply of 200 billion DOGEVERSE tokens will be allocated for the presale.
Additionally, 25% of the supply is dedicated to marketing efforts, which could potentially provide Dogeverse with extensive exposure across all supported blockchain networks.
Slothana ($SLOTH) – Easy Pump to 100X with the Next Big Sol Meme
Slothana ($SLOTH) is looking to be the next big thing in the crypto world in 2024, following the success of fellow Solana-based meme tokens like $SLERF and $PUMP that have been making investors some serious gains in recent months.
But it's doing things a little differently with a unique presale approach.
Instead of offering tokens across multiple rounds, $SLOTH lets investors simply send some Solana tokens to a designated wallet address (EnSawje2vQSQKtGbPYdXEuYKm2sHgeLKJTqCmrDErKEA), and boom – they get an airdrop of $SLOTH tokens right away.
No waiting around until the end of the presale!
The project has a fun and lighthearted vibe, featuring a sloth avatar who decides to ditch the 9-to-5 grind and try their hand at crypto trading to make those millions.
Right now, investors can score a sweet 10,000 $SLOTH tokens for just 1 SOL token during the presale phase. And since $SLOTH is still in its early stages, those who get in early could be looking at some juicy returns once it hits the big crypto exchanges.
99 Bitcoins (99BTC) – OG Crypto School Launches a Learn-to-Earn Mechanism
The OGs over at 99Bitcoins, who've been schooling folks on crypto since way back in the early 2010s, are switching things up in 2024.
With a massive following of over 700K crypto enthusiasts, they're taking their legendary educational platform and giving it a fresh new spin – tokenizing it into a Learn2Earn ecosystem.
The star of the show is the $99BTC token, which will let users earn some sweet crypto rewards just for completing interactive courses and quizzes. Awesome, right? While $99BTC is kicking things off on the Ethereum blockchain, it's got plans to make the jump to the big leagues – the Bitcoin blockchain – and adopt the fancy BRC-20 standard.
Thanks to the beast that is the Bitcoin blockchain, this BRC-20 standard means developers can get their hands dirty building NFTs and dApps directly on the platform.
$99BTC has already hit the presale stage, and it's one of the top cryptos to keep an eye on right now. Out of a total supply of 99 billion tokens, 14.85 billion are up for grabs in the presale.
And get this – it's currently priced at just $0.001 per token! In less than a week since the presale launched, 99Bitcoins has already raked in over $300K. Not too shabby!
But wait, there's more! This multi-talented token also lets you stake it on a secure smart contract to earn some seriously juicy annual yields. We're talking over 6,700% at the moment.
5th Scape ($5SCAPE) – VR & AR Crypto Altcoin with Explosive Potential
5th Scape (5SCAPE) is aiming to be a crypto game-changer in 2024 by merging virtual reality and blockchain tech.
This innovative project plans to launch its own VR games, complete with a fancy VR headset and chair for the ultimate immersive experience.
At the heart of it all is the 5SCAPE token, which will act as the ecosystem's currency and grant holders exclusive access and discounts on 5th Scape products.
The token is currently in a presale phase, with 12 rounds and increasing prices for each round. Early birds can snag tokens for as low as $0.00187, while latecomers will pay up to $0.0087 – a whopping 365% difference!
If you want to get in on the action, follow 5th Scape on X (formerly Twitter) and join their Telegram and Discord communities for the latest updates.
Dogecoin 20 ($DOGE20) – Version of DOGE
Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20) is a Doge – faster, cheaper, and more eco-friendly than the OG Doge.
Built on Ethereum, this pup offers a Stake to Earn protocol for passive income gains, with staking rewards based on your stake size.
Unlike energy-guzzling Proof of Work, $DOGE20 transactions are a breeze, making it a top contender for 2024 and beyond. The token supply gets locked after the presale until exchange listings, preventing any day-one crashes.
With meme coins still having their moment, $DOGE20 is heating up, and many expect it to be a major player this year.
Staking is quick and easy, so you can start earning that passive income almost instantly after buying. When paired with potential price gains, it's a tempting prospect for doge lovers!
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) – This One is For Those Who Missed Out On the 100X Original $SPONGE
Building on the massive success of the OG $SPONGE token, which went from a measly $1 million valuation to over $100 million at its peak (hello, 100x gains!), the team is back with a new and improved version that they're calling "bigger, better, and more absorbent."
But wait, there's more! This time around, they're boosting the supply to a whopping 150 billion tokens.
Why, you ask? Well, partly to fuel rewards for a brand-spankin'-new play-to-earn crypto game featuring everyone's favorite sponge-dwelling fry cook, SpongeBob SquarePants. Sounds like a good time!
And if you're an OG $SPONGE holder, don't worry, they've got your back. The only way to get your hands on those sweet $SPONGEV2 tokens right now is by staking your V1 tokens and locking them up permanently. In return, you'll be raking in those V2 rewards for the next four years.
And if you're looking to get in on the action early, now's the time! The project is offering a 100% purchase bonus, so anyone who buys $SPONGE will automatically stake those V1 tokens and receive an equal value in shiny new V2 tokens. Sweet, right?
Solana ($SOL) – New Pumps Expected as Halving Nears
With so many meme coins on our list of promising new altcoins, we can’t go on and not mention the blockchain that’s holding most of them.
Solana saw massive price pumps in recent months, thanks to the explosion of meme coins like SLERF, BODEN, and BOME.
Due to the rising tensions in the Middle East, SOL dipped from near $200 mark to the $140 where it stands at the time of writing.
This might be a good time to buy the dip as the upcoming halving and DOGE Day are expected to bring a new influx of investors to meme coins based on SOL.
The Conclusion
Despite the tough weather that crypto had this weekend, it still managed to power through and go on a recovery path.
This goes to show how much potential this next cycle has. To find these projects that we covered, we looked into the dev teams, community sentiment, and virality of the narrative itself, and they all passed with flying colors.
All you have to do is pick the one that suits you best and wait for that generational wealth.
Happy trading!