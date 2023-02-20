Big Eyes Coin Could Derive Some Benefits From Bitcoin's Activity

The cryptocurrency market is hugely dependent on Bitcoin's price movement and updates. Negative news about Bitcoin, like Tesla deciding to stop accepting Bitcoin payments any longer in 2021, sent the price down. Similarly, positive news like a country passing the cryptocurrency has a legal tender could cause some decent price uptrend. Most crypto enthusiasts monitor the crypto market's movement just by monitoring Bitcoin's price movement because the patterns mirror each other. And with Bitcoin having some increased activity and price pumps in the past few weeks, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been a gainer on presale.

Big Eyes' presale has soared to over $21 million and is looking to close out the stage 10 presale at a $24 million target. The presale has seen an increased rush on resale following a slow end of the year in 2022. Several crypto enthusiasts imagine 2023 will be a great year for the crypto market and are building up their portfolios with hugely undervalued tokens.

Big Eyes Coin sells on presale at below market price, which is hugely undervalued for a meme coin with that community size. Big Eyes has created a community that would rival some of the biggest meme coin projects and is looking to create a new meta in the meme coin landscape.

Bitcoin (BTC): What Lessons Can Be Learnt From The Cryptocurrency OG

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is the biggest crypto asset in the market, and for a token with over 40% dominance on the market, one would expect its influence on the price of other cryptocurrencies. However, the crypto assets have shown some bullish trends over the past few weeks, and it is creating some excitement for the rest of the year.

From $10 million on Christmas Eve to $23.8 million on January 29, daily Bitcoin mining income increased dramatically. Since the beginning of the month, the daily increase in the total Bitcoin mining revenue (block rewards + transaction fees) has been about 50%, reaching almost $24 million. Despite the substantial increase, the amount is still far behind the record high of approximately $80 million set in April 2021 but with increased market activity; it can reach that number again.

The rise in the value of Bitcoin during the first month of the year appears to have increased mining companies' earnings. According to data from YCharts, daily BTC mining income increased by 47% from $16.1 million on January 1 to $23.8 million on January 29. During the protracted crypto winter of 2022, the amount seldom exceeded $20 million, falling as low as $13 million soon after the FTX scandal and the ensuing market meltdown. The downward trend persisted throughout December (when Bitcoin languished at about $16,500), and daily Bitcoin mining earnings fell below $10 million on Christmas Eve.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The $24 Million Meme Coin?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin project to watch out for and is emerging on the Ethereum blockchain. Big Eyes Coin takes a unique approach to the market, and it appears to be excellent as the meme coin has gone on to be one the biggest emergence in the market in the past year. It has demonstrated what it means to be a meme coin and has shown that it can bring some excitement to the crypto market.

Big Eyes has now raised over $21.5 million from its presale from organic users and investors who are big believers in the project's potential. The project aims to revolutionize the meme coin landscape with the use of DeFi. Although it would be picking up from where meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) left off, the meme coin still looks to be quite promising, seeing the lineup of innovative features at its disposal.

The community-governed project will fully involve holders in pivotal decisions in the project, and all users will be able to contribute to pushing the progress of the token. The Big Eyes is selling fast on presale and will continue to reward its investors with prizes, bonuses, and airdropped surprises!

