Best Flower Delivery Melbourne That Offers Same Day Delivery

No matter the occasion, playful floral arrangements are always the best choice to help express your love and care. So, whether you cannot be with your dear one on their special day or perhaps want to arrange a surprise knock at their door, a bunch of dazzling flowers could be a perfect gift to say “I am thinking about you.”

But the real point of concern is how to choose the best flower delivery services in Melbourne that ensure hassle-free delivery, affordable costs, and farm fresh flowers.

With tons of flower delivery services available in Melbourne, it’s quite tricky to choose the one that caters to your needs and budget. To help you make this decision carefully, we went on the hunt to find the best flower delivery in Melbourne so that you can send gorgeous bouquets to your dear ones straight to their door within a few hours.

Tips to Choose the Best Flower Delivery in Melbourne:

Sending flowers to your loved ones on different occasions is not only a convenient option but also a very budget-friendly and cheerful way to express gratitude. If you want to choose the best flower delivery in Melbourne but can’t decide on the right option, have a look at these tips first to make someone’s day special and bright.

Florist Reputation: One of the most important things to do before choosing your florist is to check their reputation in the market. Make sure that their online payment mode is safe and that their website is certified.

Read Clients Reviews: While finding the best flower delivery service, it’s important to read clients' reviews first on their official website or social media pages. In this way, you can easily learn about their services, delivery, and other things.

Affordable Price Points: Another important thing to consider is, checking the price points of your flower delivery services. Every reliable flower delivery offers affordable costs that suit every need and budget. In fact, they offer several discounts, deals, and offers to provide customers with an impeccable shopping experience.

Always Check their Customer Care: Good flower delivery services in Melbourne ensure smooth customer support that is available 24 hours. If you find that their customer support is good and you can contact them anytime, place your order directly via chat or call.

Same-Day Flower Delivery: Customers prefer free same-day delivery so that they can make someone feel special the same day they add a bouquet to their shopping cart. Make sure you choose free same-day flower delivery, as it also guarantees last-minute orders.

The Best Flower Delivery Services in Melbourne:

Giving and receiving flowers is an incredible experience, and today, it has got much easier than ever to send flowers online in Melbourne. However, with so many flower delivery services in Melbourne, it’s a bit confusing thing to choose the right service.

Here we have rounded up some best flower delivery services in Melbourne, where you can order flowers online that fit every taste and budget.

Company Price Delivery Ratings Website Link OZ Flower Delivery Starting from $59 FREE 4.2/5 Visit Site Easy Flowers Starting from $39 Up to $25 4.6/5 Visit Site Petals Starting from $65 FREE 4.1/5 Visit Site Interflora Starting from $54 FREE 4/5 Visit Site Flower Delivery Melbourne CBD Starting from $59 FREE 4.1/5 Visit Site

OZ Flower Delivery:

Price: AU$59 (Free Delivery)

Delivery Time: Order by 2 pm on weekdays and by 10 am on Saturdays for same-day delivery

Phone: 1300 310 498

Pick-up option: No

OZ Flower Delivery is a premier provider of stunning flower arrangements, designer bouquets, and plants. With a talented network of florists in Melbourne, they take immense pride in providing artful arrangements that suit every taste and budget.

Rosy Shine, Pink Blush, Blushing Roses, Fairytale Ending, Mixed Dozen, and others are some bestsellers bouquets that comprise several unique types and colours of flowers at affordable price points. Known for luxury arrangements, super-speedy deliveries, and handcrafted bouquets, OZ Flower Delivery is probably the topmost choice when it comes to buying flowers for your dear ones.

Receiving a surprise gift on your special occasion is something we all cherish. Thanks to their free same-day flower delivery in Australia Wide, now you can strengthen your relationship with your recipient by sending them a breathtaking arrangement with chic add-ons.

OZ Flower Delivery is considered the most reliable service that features ample collection for every occasion, budget, and preference. Whether you want to surprise your dear ones with birthday flowers or just want to convey kind thoughts on their anniversary, OZ Flower Delivery features a versatile collection for every need.

According to one satisfied customer, “Thank you so much for processing my order so quickly. The flowers are beautiful, and hopefully, they will help my father on the road to a speedy recovery. Again, thank you, and I look forward to using the OZ Flower Delivery shop again very soon.”

Pros and Cons of OZ Flower Delivery:

Pros:

Versatile flower arrangements for every occasion

Affordable choice

100% guarantee on every arrangement

Same day and next day delivery available

All sizes of bouquets available

Thousands of happy customers

Free shipping

Excellent customer support

Easy ordering system

Cons:

Order must be placed before 2 pm for same-day delivery

Why Choose OZ Flower Delivery?

Getting an impressive assortment of flowers for every occasion is now just a call away. You can shop from hundreds of quality flower arrangements that will surely please every taste, mood, and budget. Without worrying about shipping, you can order flowers before 2 pm on weekdays and 10 am on Saturdays with the free delivery facility.

With an extensive selection of flowers, you can choose from various ranges, styles, and colours. Whether you want to shop for red birthday flowers or pink blooms for Mother’s Day, OZ Flower Delivery is the one-stop destination that allows you to order your desired arrangement within minutes. Instead of forcing you to scroll through several random arrangements, OZ Flower Delivery arranges flowers in different categories so you can order without wasting your time.

What’s even more amazing about the service is that their flowers are farm fresh and stay a bit longer than other flowers purchased from different florists in Australia.

Click here to order from OZ Flower Delivery

Easy Flowers:

Price: AU$39 (Excluded Delivery)

Delivery Time: Order before 2 pm for same-day delivery

Phone: 1300 88 66 44

Pick-up option: No

Easy Flowers works with independent florists who create well-thought bouquets and ensure efficient flower delivery for almost every need and occasion. Especially if you want to buy out-of-the-box, versatile, and elegant arrangements, then Easy Flowers is undoubtedly the best choice to consider.

With 22 years of experience in sending flowers online, Easy Flowers is the most reliable flower delivery service in Melbourne that offers several gift vouchers and different deals & discounts on their unique flower arrangements.

The best feature of Easy Flowers is you can choose bouquets by price and type and can even select from $39. Visit the official website to join weekly deals.

Jenny ordered birthday flowers from Easy Flowers and shared, “Very happy with the service, easy to order and delivered where I wanted when I wanted, will use this service again.”

Pros and Cons of Easy Flowers:

Pros:

Multi-award winners

Cost-effective choice even for small budgets

Gift vouchers available

Large assortment of flowers for every occasion

Helps track orders

Fast and efficient customer service

Cons:

Some customers complained about late deliveries

Why Choose Easy Flowers?

With hundreds of flowers to choose from, Easy Flowers is one of the best flower delivery services in Melbourne, making every moment brighter and more special.

What sets them apart are their weekly deals and offers! You can also get a free gift voucher on selected products. So, if you want to save up to 20% on selected products, then Easy Flowers is an absolutely excellent choice to consider. Apart from flowers, you can choose from gift hampers at cost-efficient rates. They are a 100% Australian-owned and operated company that serves almost every city.

Click here to order from Easy Flowers

Petals:

Price: AU$68 (Free Delivery)

Delivery Time: Order by 2 pm on weekdays and by 10 am on Saturdays for same-day delivery

Phone: 1800 888 668

Pick-up option: No

Petals Florist Network has been around for 30 years, so you can be sure that their flower arrangements and bouquets are unique, fresh, and long-lasting. They are the giants in the world of online flower delivery services and work with the most trusted network of florists who ensure speedy delivery, affordable pricing, and farm-fresh flower arrangements.

Crafted with professional care, elegance, and creativity, Petals provide arrangements that can make anyone smile ear to ear. Whether you want to buy get-well-soon flowers, sympathy flowers, gift baskets, or some special flowers by type and colour, you can simply choose Petals that guarantee quality, style, excellence, and professionalism.

One trusted customer says, “The roses I ordered arrived on time and were beautiful and fresh and looked amazing.”

Pros and Cons of Petals:

Pros:

30 years of experience in the flower industry

Option to pay 4 interest-free instalments

Large variety of bouquets and arrangements

Bouquets available under $65

Fresh flowers from the farms of Australia

Same-day delivery available

Speedy delivery in over 90 countries

Cons:

Bouquets are a bit pricey than others

Why Choose Petals?

Getting fast and efficient deliveries combined with a fresh assortment of flowers, Petals is one of the most trusted networks in the flower industry. With decades of experience, they know what it takes to create a fresh, fragrant, and colourful bouquet that suits every mood and style.

They offer both same-day and next-day delivery to surprise your loved ones. So you don’t have to worry about delivery issues. Moreover, their customer support is awesome. From order placement to sorting out the best option for your dear ones, Petal is a great choice that suits all.

Click here to order from Petals

Interflora:

Price: AU$65 (Free Delivery)

Delivery Time: Same-day delivery from Monday-Friday, order by 2 pm. Same-day delivery on Saturdays, order by 10 am.

Phone: 1800 888 668

Pick-up option: No

If you want to send someone an extra attractive arrangement that they will rave about for days and weeks, then head straight to Interflora. They work with local florists who hand-pick flowers from fresh farms in Melbourne and craft every arrangement carefully for a more enchanting look.

They boldly claim that their flowers are fresh and they deliver on time no matter what. Unlike other flower delivery services, Interflora works with over 700 local independent florists who create hand-made arrangements based on modern trends and customers’ requirements.

One regular customer shared her experience, “Once again, Interflora delivered. I had 2 orders this week, and both were delivered on time, and the flowers were of excellent quality - Thanks to Interflora.”

Pros and Cons of Interflora:

Pros:

Largest network of florists with 65 years of experience

Deliver flowers, hampers and gifts too

Network of more than 700 florists in Australia

Best for every budget

All handcrafted arrangements

Flowers available for every season, style, and size.

Cons:

Their ratings are pretty low among other options

Doesn’t offer subscriptions

Why Choose Interflora?

Ensuring timely deliveries and catering to different budgets are two great specialties of Interflora that set them apart from others on the list. Whether you are looking for a solo bouquet to surprise your wife on her birthday or maybe a big classic bouquet filled with beautiful flowers and green backdrops, Interflora serves every need and taste.

You can choose from different options available at their official website and select the most suitable item to make your loved ones smile. With the biggest and most talented network of florists, Interflora is a smart option that has been established for decades, making it the most credible and reliable choice.

Click here to order from Interflora

Flower Delivery Melbourne CBD:

Price: AU$59 (Free Delivery)

Delivery Time: Same-day delivery, order before 2 pm

Pick-up option: No

Flower Delivery Melbourne CBD is another fuss-free and reliable flower delivery service in Melbourne that provides fresh farm arrangements and ample collection for almost every occasion and event.

From birthday flowers to anniversary arrangements and new baby blooms to Christmas flowers, there is a diverse range of flowers for everyone, no matter your budget or preferences.

Bouquets starting from $59, Flower Delivery Melbourne CBD is a pocket-friendly option for all who want to buy stunning yet affordable flowers for their dear ones.

According to Antoinette, “Thank you for the speedy delivery. However, when you pay for a mixed set of roses…. You expect more than just a box of red roses. At least 2 colours.”

Pros and Cons of Flower Delivery Melbourne CBD:

Pros:

Free same-day flower delivery Australia-wide

Affordable and reliable choice

Hassle-free order process

Farm fresh flowers available for every need and budget

No hidden charges. Guaranteed satisfaction

All small and big bouquets are available based on needs

Cons:

Vases are not included

Why Choose Flower Delivery Melbourne CBD?

If you are looking for an incredibly convenient option that instantly livens up your space, then Flower Delivery Melbourne CBD is the best choice. Not only are they affordable, but they also spare you all the grunt work and give amazing suggestions based on your budget, needs, and preferences.

Click here to order from Flower Delivery Melbourne CBD

How to Order Flowers Online in Melbourne?

We all know that there are a bunch of flower delivery services in Melbourne that take pride in sending online flowers with the help of their vast network of florists. But how do you choose the best arrangement based on your needs and budget?

Here are a few tips to keep in mind while ordering flowers online in Melbourne.

Visit their official website first and check if they have your desired arrangement or what flower variety they have in store for you.

Make sure that their website and social media pages have a great number of fans and followers and lots of positive reviews. Read all the reviews carefully and check what other people have to say about their arrangements.

If they have your desired arrangement, add it to your shopping cart immediately before they run out of stock.

Always ask the florists if their arrangements are fresh and how long the flowers will last.

After all confirmations, it's time to proceed to the checkout and pay the required amount.

After a couple of days, you will receive the best-quality flower arrangement at your doorstep.

Buying Flowers Online Vs. In-Store:

Buying flowers online comes with convenience, but comparatively, buying flowers from your local store offers more satisfaction in every regard. Let’s check out what’s the best way to buy flowers in Melbourne.

Online:

You can access online flower delivery 24/7, no matter the day or time.

When you order from an online flower delivery service, you have the option of choosing same-day, next-day, or even last-minute flower delivery.

You have a wide variety of flowers to choose from based on every occasion and budget.

There are lots of deals and discounts on online seasonal flowers that your local flower shop doesn’t offer.

Their prices are pretty flexible. You can choose flowers based on your budget and even compare prices and quality by visiting different websites.

Ordering flowers online in Melbourne is a straightforward process. You don’t have to rush to the shop and waste time during important business hours.

In-Store:

The biggest advantage of in-store flower shops is, you can touch and choose flowers personally by evaluating their quality and appearance.

Sometimes, you may need to wait in long lines, especially during peak season.

They have limited stock and variety available.

If you are running out of time, visiting your local florist may take time, which becomes frustrating.

After comparing both In-store and online flower delivery in Melbourne, we can clearly say that online flower shopping is much more convenient. Especially when you have the option to choose from the above-mentioned flower delivery services, why would you even think of buying wilted flowers from the local stores?

Final Verdict:

When it comes to choosing the best flower delivery services in Melbourne, we all want to find a service that delivers high-quality arrangements, hassle-free delivery, and cost-effective bouquets. But every flower delivery has its own list of pros that set it apart from others.

For people in search of good flower delivery in Melbourne, the above options are ideal in every aspect. However, if you are tight on a budget but still want the most eye-catching arrangements, then OZ Flower Delivery is the right option that serves every budget and need and also ensures free same-day delivery, which further saves you from any kind of hassles and worries.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are some best florists in Melbourne, Australia?

There are lots of reliable florists in Melbourne that provide a wide range of hand-crafted arrangements without costing you tons of money. The above-mentioned flower delivery services are comparatively the best options to consider as they guarantee speedy delivery, versatile arrangements, and same-day delivery. If you want to go for a more affordable yet trustable option, then OZ Flower Delivery and Petals can be the most suitable choices.

What do people say about florists in Melbourne?

Most people have had a good experience with online florists in Melbourne. According to one satisfied customer in Melbourne, “Easy online ordering, delivery was well timed and flowers beautiful. I liked that delivery was included in the price, not added on. My friend was delighted with her birthday present.”

Can I order funeral flowers in Melbourne?

Yes. You can order any kind of funeral flowers in Melbourne. From funeral stands to funeral floral baskets and all-white flower arrangements, you can choose from a number of flower types and arrangements to comfort the bereaved family.

Where do the florists source flowers?

The flower delivery services we mentioned above source flowers directly from fresh farms in Australia and wrap them wonderfully to craft unique and one-of-a-kind arrangements.

What is the most affordable flower delivery service in Melbourne?

When it comes to affordability and reliability, no other service can beat Easy Flowers and OZ Flower Delivery in Melbourne. Their prices start from $39, and every bouquet is crafted with profound creativity, hard work, and dedication. They also offer impressive discounts and deals on different bouquets and arrangements.