A young icon Sahil Kapoor popularly known as Pappal Kapoor has dedicated his life for serving the people of Ludhiana. Papal Kapoor is always available to help the people of Ludhiana with just a phone call away.
Papal Kapoor who is active leader and block president of Congress Party from Atam Nagar constituency, Ludhiana has been involved in social activities from his college days. Papal Kapoor who has started his political career from youth Congress has been associated with Councilor Parvinder Singh Lapran. Pappal is known as the right hand of Lapran.
Lapran said that Pappal Kapoor is looking after his ward.” If someone has any work related to Municipal Corporation (MC), Police and any other department, Pappal Kapoor is always ready to help the people with just one phone call away.
Congress Councilor from Ludhiana Baljinder Singh Bunty said that papal Kapoor has proper knowledge of work done in Municipal Corporation. He is always ready to help the people of Ludhiana and get their work done. It is in blood of Pappal Kapoor to help the people.
Born in middle class family, Papal Kapoor is presently block President of Congress party and blue eyes boy of MP, MLAs and other senior Congress leaders. Papal Kappor has entered in politics from his college days. He was Class Representative of his class and active in sports and other activities apart from academics. After college, he joined Youth Congress in 2011 and campaigned for party in General Assembly Elections. Papal Kappor was booth delegate for Congress party. Later on, Papal Kapoor contested Youth Congress election in 2015 and become Vice President of Atam Nagar constituency in Ludhiana. Later, he was elected as Secretary of Youth Congress Ludhiana district. At present, he is block president of Congress party.