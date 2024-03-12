Born in middle class family, Papal Kapoor is presently block President of Congress party and blue eyes boy of MP, MLAs and other senior Congress leaders. Papal Kappor has entered in politics from his college days. He was Class Representative of his class and active in sports and other activities apart from academics. After college, he joined Youth Congress in 2011 and campaigned for party in General Assembly Elections. Papal Kappor was booth delegate for Congress party. Later on, Papal Kapoor contested Youth Congress election in 2015 and become Vice President of Atam Nagar constituency in Ludhiana. Later, he was elected as Secretary of Youth Congress Ludhiana district. At present, he is block president of Congress party.