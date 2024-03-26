Sheth Realty is a next-generation real estate company that is looking at revolutionising the industry with its projects. It was founded in 2022 by my brother Maulik and me to drive ahead our common interests of focussing on innovation, customer satisfaction, and technology. The company has been formed on our 25 years of combined experience with a deep understanding of the real estate market, ensuring its ability to deliver exceptional projects that meet the evolving needs of homeowners and investors. Thanks to our family's legacy in real estate business, our journey with Sheth Group began long before the inception of our current venture. From childhood, our interest in real estate blossomed through family conversations and visits to our project sites. This passion ultimately led us to pursue the profession. Our commitment and knowledge have resulted in the construction and sale of over 1800 homes, generating revenue exceeding Rs 3320 Cr. Notable projects we have completed include 72 West, Vasant Clarion, Sheth Cnergy, Sheth Blue Ivy, Sheth Midori, Sheth Avante, and Sheth Sigma, located in various suburbs of Mumbai, spanning the Central, Western, and Eastern suburbs. Sheth Realty's strengths is further demonstrated by Maulik's leadership of executing Thane's Platinum Belt. Our journey carries together a respected legacy of excellence and innovation along with our emphasis on design excellence, transparency, and ethical practices. And this has led us to Sheth Realty taking shape and planning projects in line with our vision.