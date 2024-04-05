As India gears up for the crucial milestone of the 2024 elections, the nation finds itself at a pivotal moment in its economic narrative. The decisions taken during this significant year hold the power to shape India's growth trajectory for the foreseeable future, impacting not only the lives of its citizens but also its standing on the global stage.
The heartbeat of India's progress echoes through its diverse sectors, each playing a unique role in driving the country forward. From the bustling cities to the tranquil countryside, industry leaders share a common vision of a prosperous and inclusive future for the nation. Their voices, filled with expectations and aspirations, serve as guiding lights in navigating the complexities of India's economic landscape.
In this piece, we delve into the collective wisdom of industry luminaries across various sectors as they share their insights, challenges, and hopes for India's growth in the pivotal election year of 2024.
Join us on this enlightening journey as we explore the industry's perspectives and forecasts for the year ahead.
Revolutionising Education: The Promise of Reform
Mr. Abhijit Saxena, the founder of Shinkan, envisions a digital landscape where online proctoring services are not just reliable but also transformative. Shinkan uses AI and ML to revolutionise online assessments, interviews, and gaming. Their mission is to ensure integrity and transparency in education.
The proposed changes are expected to:
Introduce an independent authority to ensure quality and accountability in schools.
Implement comprehensive assessment cards to monitor student development.
Embed vocational training early in the curriculum, complete with practical internships.
The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) suggests that acquiring basic educational skills in South Asia could lead to an 81% GDP increase and a 2,176% increase in GDP.
“Education is not merely a vessel for knowledge but the very compass that guides us through the uncharted waters of the future. At Shinkan, we are committed to instilling a sense of wonder, the courage to question, and the drive to innovate in every learner. As we approach the pivotal moment of our nation's elections, my hope is that India will choose leaders who recognise the transformative power of education and are dedicated to fostering a system where honesty, transparency, and a nurturing spirit are not just ideals but the very foundation of our educational framework.
We seek leaders who will champion an educational paradigm that not only equips students with academic excellence but also moulds them into individuals of strong character, ready to contribute to society with integrity and purpose. Our votes must go to those who will ensure that our classrooms are temples of critical thinking and creativity, where the next generation is prepared to face the challenges of a rapidly changing world.
Let us unite to elect visionaries who will prioritise the intellectual and moral development of our youth, understanding that the strength of a nation lies in the minds and hearts of its people. It is through education that we can build a resilient and enlightened society, where every student's potential is nurtured and their dreams are given the wings to soar. This election, let us pledge to support leaders who will safeguard the sanctity of education and uphold its role as the cornerstone of our nation's progress and prosperity." -
Abhijit Saxena, Founder of Shinkan
Empowering 'Make in India': The Digital Leap Forward
With India’s digital economy projected to reach a significant growth of $1 trillion, the 'Make in India' initiative has been instrumental in positioning India as a manufacturing powerhouse. This ethos is now extending to the digital domain, where Indian app developers are encouraged to innovate and compete globally. India's 'Make in India' initiative extends beyond manufacturing to the digital sphere. Startups are at the forefront, creating homegrown apps that resonate globally.
"As India approaches a defining moment with the upcoming elections, my deepest hope is that we, as a nation, will choose leaders who are deeply invested in the spirit of innovation and the growth of our homegrown enterprises. These leaders should be the champions of the 'Made in India' ethos, propelling our nation's products and services to the pinnacle of global recognition. We must seek out visionaries who can identify and nurture the latent potential that lies within our diverse populace, unlocking opportunities that enable every Indian to be an integral part of our nation's narrative of success.
Our collective choice should be in favour of those who not only understand the value of our domestic talents and resources but are also prepared to implement policies that will amplify their development. These policies should aim to create an ecosystem that thrives on research, development, and innovation, fostering an environment where entrepreneurs and businesses can flourish.
Let us cast our votes for a future where India is not just participating in the global economy but is leading it with cutting-edge innovation and high-quality products. It is time for India to emerge not just as a consumer but as a creator, setting a new standard for excellence and ingenuity on the world stage. In doing so, we will not only elevate our economic stature but also inspire a new generation of thinkers, makers, and doers who will continue to drive our country forward. In this election, let's vote for a future that celebrates and elevates the 'Made in India' movement to create a legacy of growth, innovation, and global leadership." -
Manish Srivastava, Founder, Conveyr
Shaping the Future of Digital Trust: Innovations in Identity Verification
As India anticipates another year of growth amid the 2024 elections, the digital trust industry emerges as a key player shaping the nation's economic future. Leveraging advancements in identity verification technologies for enhanced security and connectivity, industry expectations focus on utilising these innovations to bolster India's global position. Stakeholders navigating the evolving digital landscape can realise the promise of a more secure and inclusive digital ecosystem, signalling a transformative year of growth and opportunity.
"At the heart of our digital era lies the cornerstone of identity, a beacon that guides our interactions and transactions in an ever-expanding virtual cosmos. Turant stands as a vanguard in this realm, reimagining the fabric of digital trust with the ingenuity of AI Digital Twins. Our mission is not just to innovate but to humanize the experience of identity verification, making it as natural and intuitive as recognising a friend's voice.
In this pivotal moment, as we collectively steer the course of our digital future, we seek leaders in India and globally, to understand the profound impact of technology on our lives. Leaders who will embrace and champion the advancements that companies like Turant bring to the table—solutions that evolve with us, learn from us, and ultimately, protect us.
We envision a world where the seamless fusion of technology and human insight creates a sanctuary for our digital selves. A world where Turant's solutions, from Voice Digital Twin to multimodal authentication, are not just tools but trusted companions in our daily digital dance.
As we cast our votes, let us choose a path leading to a future where our digital identities are verified, valued, and safeguarded. Let us support those who will uphold the promise of technology like ours. This promise extends beyond security to empower and humanise every interaction in the digital tapestry of our lives.
Together, let's champion a tomorrow where Turant's pioneering spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence set the standard for identity verification, fostering a digital landscape that is as secure as it is inherently human." - Anurag Goel, Founder, Turant Inc.
Pioneering Sustainable Design: A Vision for Tomorrow's Spaces
Mr. Bitan Ghosh, the founder of Urban Canvas Design Studio, envisions a future where sustainable design is not just a trend but an integral part of our societal ethos. Urban Canvas pioneers eco-friendly interior solutions, leveraging innovation and intelligence to redefine spaces. With a focus on reducing environmental impact without compromising on style or functionality, they strive to create spaces that inspire and uplift. Their commitment to sustainability sets them apart in the design industry, setting a new standard for responsible and conscious living. Their mission is to seamlessly blend aesthetics with environmental responsibility, setting new standards for design excellence.
The proposed changes are expected to:
-Advocate for policy reforms to promote sustainability in design.
-Foster research and development initiatives to empower designers.
-Collaborate with industry stakeholders to integrate sustainable practices into urban planning.
“Urban Canvas Design Studio, based in the vibrant city of Kolkata, is a beacon of innovative interior design, transforming spaces into narratives of artistic expression and functional elegance. Founded by Bitan Ghosh, a visionary with an eye for contemporary aesthetics blended with traditional nuances, Urban Canvas has rapidly emerged as a frontrunner in the Indian design landscape. Specialising in both residential and commercial interiors, the studio is renowned for its ability to craft bespoke environments that reflect the unique identity and aspirations of each client.
At Urban Canvas, every project is more than just a job; it's a journey into the heart of design, where each element tells a story. The studio's portfolio showcases a diverse range of projects, from luxurious homes that echo personal styles to innovative commercial spaces that inspire productivity and creativity. With a focus on sustainability, the studio skillfully incorporates eco-friendly practices and materials, reflecting a commitment to responsible design and the well-being of the community.
The team at Urban Canvas is its greatest asset, a dynamic group of talented designers, architects, and creatives who bring a myriad of perspectives to the drawing board. Collaborative at its core, the studio thrives on the exchange of ideas, ensuring that each project benefits from a holistic approach and diverse insights. This collaborative spirit extends to clients, involving them closely in the creative process to ensure their vision is fully realised.
Embracing the latest technologies in design and project management, Urban Canvas stays ahead of the curve, delivering not just aesthetically pleasing spaces, but also efficient and innovative solutions. As Urban Canvas Design Studio continues to grow, its dedication to design excellence, client satisfaction, and sustainable practices remains unwavering, setting new benchmarks in the world of interior design.
As we anticipate the upcoming elections, our hope is for governance that understands and supports the intersection of technology, creativity, and sustainable development, which are core to our mission at Urban Canvas." - Bitan Ghosh, Design Director, Urban Canvas
Year of India's Growth Continuity: Industry Expectations for Election Year 2024
As India gears up for the election year of 2024, industries across the nation are brimming with anticipation, seeking a seamless continuation of policies that have fueled economic growth and development. The expectations are diverse and far-reaching, encompassing key areas that are pivotal for sustaining India's upward trajectory in the global economy. From stability and continuity to infrastructure development, ease of doing business, digital transformation, skill development, sustainable practices, and sector-specific support, the industry's wishlist reflects a collective desire for a government that prioritises economic growth, innovation, and inclusivity. Agnelorajesh Athaide, Chairman of Global St. Angelo’s, encapsulates this sentiment with his insightful quote, setting the tone for a year of strategic anticipation and industry collaboration towards a brighter future for India's economic landscape in 2024.
“As India enters the election year of 2024, industries are anticipating a continuation of policies that foster economic growth and development. Key expectations include:
Stability and Continuity: Industries seek assurance of policy continuity to maintain stability and confidence in the business environment.
Infrastructure Development: Expectations are high for continued investment in infrastructure projects to improve connectivity, logistics, and manufacturing capabilities.
Ease of Doing Business: Businesses hope for further reforms to streamline regulatory processes, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance the ease of doing business in India.
Digital Transformation: With the rapid adoption of digital technologies, industries anticipate policies that support digital infrastructure expansion, cybersecurity measures, and digital literacy programs.
Skill Development: Continued emphasis on skill development initiatives to address the gap between industry requirements and the available workforce is crucial for sustained growth.
Sustainable Development: There's a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental conservation. Industries expect policies that promote renewable energy, waste management, and eco-friendly practices.
Investment and Trade Policies: Expectations include favourable investment and trade policies to attract both domestic and foreign investment, fostering economic growth and job creation.
Sector-specific Support: Different sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and technology have specific expectations tailored to their needs, including incentives, subsidies, and regulatory support.
Overall, the industry looks forward to a government that prioritises economic growth, innovation, and inclusivity to propel India's development trajectory in the election year of 2024."
Agnelorajesh Athaide, Chairman, Global St. Angelo’s
In conclusion, as India embarks on the journey of its 2024 election year, the collective aspirations and expectations of various industries paint a vivid portrait of a nation poised for growth and progress. From the corridors of power to the bustling streets of entrepreneurship, there is a palpable sense of anticipation and optimism for what lies ahead.
The insights shared by industry leaders such as Agnelorajesh Athaide, Bitan Ghosh, Abhijit Saxena, and others underscore the importance of continuity, innovation, and inclusivity in shaping India's economic landscape. Their visionary perspectives serve as guiding lights, illuminating the path towards a future where sustainable development, digital transformation, and skill enhancement reign supreme.
As we navigate the complexities of governance and policy-making, it is imperative to heed the voices of industry experts and stakeholders, who offer invaluable insights into the needs and aspirations of the nation. By forging collaborative partnerships between government, industry, and society, we can pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for India.
In the crucible of democracy, let us unite in our commitment to fostering an environment of growth, innovation, and inclusivity. Together, let us build a nation where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to India's journey towards greatness.
As the curtain rises on India's 2024 election year, let us embrace the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead with courage, determination, and optimism. For in the crucible of democracy lies the promise of a brighter tomorrow for India and its people.