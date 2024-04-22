There has been a series of positive news in the crypto market recently. All these have led to massive investments in the crypto space, from the Bitcoin ETF approval to the Bitcoin halving event. Altcoins, on the other hand, have also had a fair share of the positive news. A few days ago, news surfaced about Hong Kong approving the Ethereum ETF.
All this news will no doubt boost the crypto market sentiment. In this article, we look into the best altcoins to buy for significant returns in the coming weeks. They are KangaMoon, a unique memecoin that is integrating Social-fi and Game-fi structures; Ethereum, a major altcoin projected for a 50% rally in Q2; Fantom, a platform for building financial apps and The Graph, a giant filing cabinet for blockchains. Let's see why you need to buy these altcoins now.
KangaMoon (KANG): More Than Just a Meme - A Playful Revolution
KangaMoon (KANG) is disrupting the memecoin marketplace and making a statement. It combines the excitement of meme coins with the thrilling potential of play-to-earn gaming and a strong sense of interactivity. This unique solution makes it eye-catching and sets it apart from other platforms. The platform has over 20,000 registered community members and over 6000 token holders.
Its "play-to-earn" model increases engagement and motivates community members to stick with it. KangeMoon is not just a developer's project. Stakeholders, indeed, have a say in deciding the project's future. They can recommend new games and features. This encourages commitment and guarantees stability and builds trust.
KangaMoon is in the 5th stage of the presale and the native token KANG is sold for just $0.0196 with a 10% deposit bonus given to new presale buyers. The team has already raised $5M while targeting $6M before month's end. Early buyers have gotten 290% returns and analysts forecast this metric to grow further in the future, with some predicting a whopping 800% returns before the end of the presale.
The KANG token is gearing towards listing in a major CEX exchange in Q2. As such, the price is highly likely to hit $0.5 in Q3. Notably, token holders can earn more tokens when they comment, share, or engage in activities that promote the project on social media. Overall, this might be a golden opportunity to join the project at a very good price point. As such, we recommend you check out the top altcoin now.
Ethereum (ETH): Finding Its Footing After a Price Drop
Ethereum is one of the top altcoins that has been trying to regain its earlier highs after a substantial decline. Experts are unsure whether it will go up or whether it will stay flat. For now, Ethereum's stability level is at the 0.382 Fibonacci level mentioned by experts. If it finishes the month above this number, then everything could be working out fine.
On the other hand, if it averages above $3,845 per token, then it's likely to head up to $3,999 price point. Meanwhile, some complex charts found by experts (MACD, RSI) send mixed signals about the token. The Ethereum market stats show that the price has dropped by 12% in the past week.
However, the popular altcoins' trading volume and market cap are on the uptrend. The Latest Ethereum news suggests that Hong Kong has approved the Ethereum ETF, with the SEC set to follow soon. With all this positive news, Ethereum is one of the best altcoins to buy now.
Fantom (FTM): Bucking the Trend and Building for the Future
Fantom is a place where programmers can craft amazing finance apps, just like DeFI. It has its own specific rules to follow, and everything is managed accordingly. Unlike the vast majority of cryptocurrencies, the price of Fantom has been stable recently and even increased during the current market downturn. It traded at $1.21 in March before the current market retracement.
Some analysts believe the token will witness a rebound very soon. This is because a new digital asset naming system (USDC.e) was released on the Fantom blockchain alongside a new program (Sonic Validator Node). These new attributes could make Fantom even more attractive and investor-worthy in the coming weeks. Notable Fantom price predictions see the token price breaking its ATH record of $3.48 in Q2, making it one of the altcoins to watch out for in Q2.
The Graph (GRT): Keeping Cool in a Volatile Market
The Graph is the tool that indexes all the Blockchains that offer them, such as Ethereum. It helps the apps get information quickly and smoothly. Imagine that the library contains every book in the world and the Graph provides similar services. For example, this is particularly the case for things like DeFi (using the financial apps on the blockchain) and the other cool Web3 stuff.
Meanwhile, The Graph has traded above the $0.20 support zone for some weeks amid the market downtrend. Even with the recent drop, The Graph price has increased by 46% in the year-to-date price metrics. With the token witnessing increasing market activity, The Graph price might retest the $0.44 resistance trendline in the coming weeks. A breakthrough above $0.40 could lead to a massive rally. This puts it on our list of top altcoins to invest in now for massive gains in the coming weeks.
Polygon (MATIC): A Rollercoaster Ride Continues
Polygon has experienced a wild ride and might not be over yet. At the beginning of the year, it suffered a price drop. However, by February, the crypto market witnessed numerous positive developments, which saw top altcoins witness massive rallies. As such, Polygon's price hit $1.27 in March for the first time in over a year. Of course, it couldn't sustain that level due to the crypto market downturn.
However, the market is set to bounce back in Q2 post-Bitcoin halving, and Polygon has been tipped to trade above $2 in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, Polygon's key market indicators, like trading volume and market cap, are witnessing slight growth, which could trigger a rally soon. If the token is able to overcome the barriers at the $0.95 resistance trendline, a surge to $1.5 is possible before the end of Q2 of 2024.
Polygon has witnessed massive partnerships in the past weeks. Recently, Union Labs unveiled plans to connect Polygon and Cosmos blockchains to ensure a smooth flow of liquidity between the two large blockchain ecosystems. All this news will drive more adoption of the Polygon token, making it one of the top altcoins to invest in the year.
Conclusion
The world of crypto is full of exciting possibilities, but it's also important to be informed before you invest. This article covers some of the latest trends in KangaMoon, Ethereum, Fantom, The Graph, and Polygon. Remember, do your own research before making any decisions.
