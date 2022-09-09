Friday, Sep 09, 2022
'Uttam Avasar' App Logo Launching : Your Dream Job Is Just A Click Away!

Updated: 09 Sep 2022 4:41 pm

There are many apps or websites in the market to help people find various jobs according to their needs and requirements. But recently launched app UTTAM AVASAR by Uttam Institute of Technology And Management is a unique app in many sense. First of all, it is the only job related app which has been launched by any  educational institute in India.

Uttam Group of Institutions which comes under Uttam Group of Institutions (UGI) is a very reputed and prestigious educational institute in India where every year thousands of students come to join to get quality education. The institute always gives  priority to the future of its students. What after they pass out from the institute? How to help students to get jobs in a easy way? These thought made them design and launch an app named 'UTTAM AVASAR which in English means 'Best Opportunities'.

The uniqueness of this app stems from the fact that this is the first time that any educational institute in India has launched its own app to help find jobs to its own  students. UGI is the only  educational Institute which came forward to launch its own app which is totally job oriented and thinks about the placement about the students. Prior to this, no other college, university or any other management institute in India thought of launching such kind of a app or portal. The best thing is that students from  other educational institute can also register themselves on the app.

During the launch of UTTAM AVASAR app the chairman of the institute Sanjeev Kumar Singh said, "Various kinds of  companies are always looking out for right kind of candidates, talented freshers from educational institutes and highly efficient employees. Their needs  for such employees always remains which creates vast  opportunities for job seekers. The app is a place where not only applicants from our institute can apply and register for jobs but it is also open for students of other educational institutes of India. The app is a meeting ground for the reputed companies who always seek to have talented employees and the students belonging to  various educational institutes from all over the country. It is an app which is mutually beneficial to each other."

Sanjeev Kumar Singh further informed that registration on UTTAM AVASAR for all kind of companies and students from various institutes  will be absolutely free. He also said that through the app students will get opportunities to be placed all over India but special focus will be given to those who will  seek placements in and around Agra city.

During the launch of UTTAM AVASAR in Agra's city office situated in Hari Parvat, along with the chairman of the UGI Sanjeev Kumar Singh, the director of the institute Dr. Vikrant Shashtri, Shri Subodh Kumar Singh and other dignitaries were also present.
 

