“My Knowledge Of The Entertainment And Media Industry Gave Me The Confidence To Launch Digital N Beyond” – Digital N Beyond Founder Anshu Jhunjhunwala

Right from his childhood, Anshu Jhunjhunwala had a keen interest in films and media. Apart from watching a lot of movies, he used to read books and magazines to get an insight into the way the entertainment industry functions. He started working part-time when he was in high school and learnt a lot by organizing events and carrying out marketing campaigns. At a very young age, he managed to gain a lot of experience and that led to the formation of Digital N Beyond, a digital marketing company that also specializes in talent management and influencer marketing.

Talking about the process behind launching his own company, Anshu says, “A lot of people advised me against starting my own company at such a young age. They suggested that I should wait for a couple of years before taking the plunge. I looked at things differently. I believed the sooner I start

my journey as an entrepreneur, the better it would be for me. I went with my conviction and launched Digital N Beyond.”

Before launching Digital N Beyond, Anshu had amassed eight years of experience as a professional in the media and entertainment industry. He had worked with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Parth Samthaan, Zakir Khan, Rahul Dua, Pankaj Udhas, Himesh Reshammiya and Sunil Grover, among others on different projects and campaigns. He had studied the changing market trends very closely and wished to have a company that would reflect the ideas and vision he had.

“My knowledge of the entertainment and media industry gave me the confidence to launch Digital N Beyond. Being a young entrepreneur who didn’t have anybody’s backing or support, I faced a lot of challenges but overcame them one by one. There were days when I would feel exhausted and wondered whether my dream would ever come to light. However, I picked myself up every time I faced a roadblock and kept moving forward. Today, we have a large team and we cater to clients all across the country”, he says.

The success of Digital N Beyond serves as a testimony to the fact that Anshu and his team have worked tremendously hard to ensure the company stands tall on its feet and march towards becoming the best in the business. Digital N Beyond is known for coming up with innovative digital marketing strategies and campaigns that nobody in the market had earlier envisioned. The company’s futuristic vision has contributed greatly towards the massive success it has received in such a short span of time.