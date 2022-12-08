﻿Best Type 2 Diabetes Management Hospitals In Tricity

Being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes can be distressing. For a fact, diabetes is a lifelong disease that cannot be cured. The realization that you are suffering from a chronic disease could be a turning point in life.

But here is some good news for you - Type 2 diabetes is manageable and in most cases reversible. If you need help in your journey to manage type2 diabetes, you can consult these healthcare providers in Tricity:

Ginihealth

Ginihealth is one of the best local healthcare providers who are best known for providing innovative treatment to patients. They utilize top-notch technology to ensure quality medical care.

Doctors and staff are the faces of any healthcare clinic/hospital and Ginihealth has highly qualified and experienced doctors and lifestyle coaches on their team. They are located in Mohali and provide specialized diabetes management programs like:

Diabetes Prevention: This program is for those who either have prediabetes or are at risk of developing type2 diabetes. The goal of this program is to prevent or delay the onset of diabetes.

Diabetes Reversal: This program is designed to put diabetes in remission. The goal of this three-month program is to improve HbA1C levels and to maintain them within the healthy range with the help of a healthy lifestyle.

Intensive Type2 Diabetes Management: This is an intensive program for those who have been diagnosed with diabetes for more than 10 years. In this program, they help in managing blood glucose levels along with handling complex cases associated with diabetes such as nerve damage, diabetic foot, eye issues, kidney problems, etc. This program aims to reduce inflammation, and dependency on medicines, helping patients in achieving a healthy weight and bring blood pressure under control.

Pregnancy and Diabetes Management: Gestational diabetes affects pregnant women and can increase the risk of developing type2 diabetes in the mother. Therefore, this program is centered around treating gestational diabetes so that it doesn’t affect the mother or the child.

Ginihealth’s type2 diabetes management program is led by endocrinologist Dr. Anil Bhansali. Along With him, there are dieticians, exercise trainers and physicians in the program who work closely with the patients to create a personalised treatment plan. They also provide the facility of continuous glucose monitoring to monitor the blood sugar levels. Patients can use the cgm device that they offer and can connect it with the Gini app to view all the data in the dashboard. Tracking blood sugar levels becomes easier with the help of their app. From best testing facilities to comprehensive health analysis, Gini Health provides the best sustainable medical care that any patient would need.

Fortis

Fortis is a preferred hospital in Tricity for diabetes patients. Their endocrinology department has highly skilled doctors like Dr. Sachin Mittal and Dr. Gagan Priya. What makes Fortis hospital unique is its patient-centric approach. They always prioritize patients' convenience at each stage of their journey. At Fortis, diabetes patients get comprehensive care which includes diagnosis, expert consultation, counseling, and type 2 diabetes treatment. They aim to cover all the important aspects of diabetes in their treatment plans such as diet, medicine, and weight loss by helping patients to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Their endocrinology department is highly skilled in managing critical and complex cases with utmost precision. At Fortis hospital, the team is not only dedicated to helping patients with diabetes management but they also attempt to improve the general health of the patient.

Max Healthcare

Another top hospital in Tricity is Max healthcare. They have a highly qualified team including endocrinologists like Dr. Emmy Grewal and Dr. Surya Kant Mathur. At Max Healthcare, they use cutting-edge technology in health analysis to ensure that the results of diagnosis are accurate and error-free. They use innovative equipment and state-of-the-art technology to provide excellent medical care to diabetes patients.

Their treatment options include:

Lifestyle changes

Medication

Surgical treatments

This is a fine hospital if you are looking for affordable and transparent pricing without compromising on the quality of healthcare. They strive to offer sophisticated treatment options with unparalleled results to patients.

Why Should You Consult a Specialist for Type 2 Diabetes?

Living with diabetes can be really stressful and the potential complications can make things even worse. You will feel overwhelmed with a lot of responsibilities that come with diabetes like monitoring your blood sugar levels, watching your diet, taking medications, exercising etc. Taking care of yourself at the same time keeping other health complications at bay can be easier when you have a doctor to help you out with the treatment plan.

Complications of Type2 Diabetes

Why Should You Consult a Specialist for Type 2 Diabetes?

Living with diabetes can be really stressful and the potential complications can make things even worse. You will feel overwhelmed with a lot of responsibilities that come with diabetes like monitoring your blood sugar levels, watching your diet, taking medications, exercising, etc. Taking care of yourself at the same time keeping other health complications at bay can be easier when you have a doctor to help you out with the treatment plan.

Complications of Type2 Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases: When you have diabetes, you are twice as likely to develop heart disease than a person without diabetes. High blood glucose can damage the blood vessels and nerves that control the heart. Also, diabetics are at an elevated risk of high blood pressure which can strain the heart and can increase the risk of a heart attack. Gum Diseases: Diabetes can negatively affect your oral health by increasing the amount of sugar in the saliva. This can lead to the growth of harmful bacteria in the mouth as a result a diabetic patient may develop gum diseases like gingivitis, and periodontitis. Foot Ulcers: A diabetic foot is a common condition that may arise in individuals suffering from diabetes. When diabetes is not well controlled it may lead to poor circulation of blood which makes the healing process slower. So, even if a diabetes patient gets a small cut or blister on the foot it may turn out to be a severe wound. In many cases, patients even have to go for foot amputation if the wound is not taken care of properly. This is why diabetics are often recommended to pay close attention to any swelling or redness in their feet. Nerve Damage: You would be surprised to know that 50% of people with diabetes develop some kind of nerve damage. The most common type of nerve damage occurs in hands and feet where patients feel a tingling sensation or numbness in their hands and feet. It may also change how your eyes adjust from light or dark or you may have trouble focusing your vision. These are all signs of nerve damage. Kidney Disease: Diabetes nephropathy is a serious complication of type 1 and type2 diabetes. It can damage your kidney’s filtering system which may slowly progress into kidney failure. At this point, the only treatment options that are left are dialysis or kidney transplant. Hyperglycemia: It is a condition when the blood sugar level is higher than the normal range. It may result in fatigue, blurred vision, and extreme thirst. If not treated, toxic acids called ketones can build up in blood and urine causing problems like abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, and unconsciousness.

Ways to Manage Type 2 Diabetes:

Healthy Eating: Dietary modification is highly effective to manage blood sugars. Therefore, you should work with a clinical dietician who can help you make a diet plan you can stick with. Though there is no specific diet as such that can work equally well for everyone alike but a good diabetes friendly meal plan can be centred around:

Eating foods rich in fibre like fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

Avoiding refined carbohydrates, sweets, sugar-sweetened beverages etc.

Exercising portion control

Modest servings of low fat dairy products

Intaking fewer calories

Consuming lean protein rich foods

Drinking sufficient water

Exercising: Indulging in physical activities can increase insulin responsiveness in your body and control diabetes. Therefore, if you have diabetes you should get at least 30 to 45 minutes of physical activity daily. As per the National Library of Medicine, people with type2 diabetes should undertake at least 150 minutes of exercise per week. You can do moderate intensity aerobic activity on most days of the week. As per your doctors advise you can also perform resistance training twice every week. Just make sure that you don’t have more than two days in a week without any physical activity.

Weight Loss: An interesting fact about type 2 diabetes management of diabetes mellitus is that losing even 7% of your total body weight can have real effects on your body. You may experience perks like lower blood sugar, lower blood pressure, more energy, better cholesterol levels and less stress. The safest ways to help you lose weight would be working out and healthy eating.

Monitor Your Blood Sugar Levels: If you have diabetes, your doctor may advise you to use a cgm device. This can be a valuable tool not just for your doctor, but also for you as you can use it to define which foods affect your sugar levels and when. This information can be used to make better decisions regarding your medical care, your mental health, and your physical safety.

Medications: If you can’t maintain your blood sugar levels with diet and exercise your doctor may prescribe you some medicines. There are some medications that help lower the production of glucose in the liver, some medications help your body secrete more insulin whereas some medicines will increase insulin sensitivity in your body. It’s best you only take the medicines that are prescribed by your doctor after careful diagnosis of your condition. If you have other health issues like high blood pressure or high cholesterol, you should communicate with your doctor so they can prescribe medicines for these issues as well.

To conclude, living with diabetes can never be easier. Over a long period of time, it can damage most parts of your body. But as it is said “Prevention is better than cure”.Therefore, as a general means of preventive care you should go for regular check ups so that the disease can be diagnosed earlier and right steps can be taken to reduce the symptoms. With the right care and treatment you can live a healthy life and reduce the risks of complications that are associated with diabetes mellitus.