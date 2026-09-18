Excerpt From Parjanya Sen's ‘A Babu Among The Lamas'

A Babu Among the Lamas (Palgrave Macmillan) sets out to evaluate the biography and career of Sarat Chandra Das and examine his crucial role and agency in inaugurating the field of Tibet studies during the late 19th and early 20th centuries from the borderland regions of British Bengal. It follows the trajectory of Das’s explorations, his recovery of Sanskrit Buddhist texts from Tibet, the protracted process of colonial censorship and eventual publication of his travelogue, the diverse genres of visual material on Tibet that he produced, sponsored, and circulated, the process of production of his trilingual Tibetan-Sanskrit-English dictionary, and the contribution of the first society of its kind that he founded in 1892—the Buddhist Text Society of India (renamed in 1897 as the Buddhist Text and Anthropological Society). The book also foregrounds the figures of Das’s several Tibetan and Sikkimese collaborators and assesses, in turn, their inputs within the making of an early body of knowledge on Tibet…