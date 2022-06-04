Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

RSS Chief On Akshay Kumar's ‘Samrat Prithviraj’: We're Now Looking At History From India's Perspective

The RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) Chief has seen ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ starring actors Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and Manushi Chhillar. Here’s what he has to say about the movie.

RSS Chief On Akshay Kumar's ‘Samrat Prithviraj’: We're Now Looking At History From India's Perspective
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat With Akshay Kumar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 5:54 pm

RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday watched the Bollywood movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' and said, "We are now looking at history from India's perspective". He also described the movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, as "world-class".

"It is a fact-based movie and rightly sends out the message the country needs today. We used to read our history written by others. Now, we are looking at history from India's perspective," Bhagwat, who watched the movie along with other top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders, said.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the movie's director, works closely with the Sangh-affiliate Sanskar Bharti.

BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand have already made the movie tax-free.

Related stories

Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled Over 'Samrat Prithviraj' Goof Up

Samrat Prithviraj: After UP And MP, Uttarakhand Also Declares The Film Tax Free

Amit Shah On 'Samrat Prithviraj': The Film Depicts Cultural Glories Of That Era

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Akshay Kumar Manushi Chhillar Mohan Bhagwat Chandraprakash Dwivedi Sonu Sood Sanjay Dutt Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mukesh Ambani Beats Gautam Adani; Becomes Asia’s Richest Man Again 

Mukesh Ambani Beats Gautam Adani; Becomes Asia’s Richest Man Again 

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words