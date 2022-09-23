Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's Wedding Card Maker On How They Executed The 'Quirky’ Design

The wedding promises to be a dreamy affair that celebrates the essence of love and this is what they kept in mind with their wedding invite too

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Instagram/ @therichachadha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 8:30 am

“Couple matches”, says Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding invite, and rightly so. The two, who met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’, eventually grew fond of each other followed by a dreamy proposal in the Maldives in 2019 and now they are set to become husband and wife by tying the knot in the first week of October in Mumbai.

The wedding promises to be a dreamy affair that celebrates the essence of love and this is what they kept in mind with their wedding invite too. In an exclusive conversation with Outlook, -Puneet Gupta, the Founder of Puneet Gupta Invitations, who made the card, says "The Save the date is about celebrating being an 80's kid and taking inspiration from Vintage Indian poster art. It is also kind of interesting to do a very different and quirky take on the couple along with a retro twist and a touch of Bollywood."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gupta also says that Richa and Ali have a Bollywood-inspired love story and this is what they wanted to reflect in the card too. “ How could we not include their cutesy love story portrayal in the invite?”

“Richa and Ali approached us ever since they dreamed about getting married but the pandemic had other plans for all of us. Nevertheless, the couple stayed so positive throughout those 2 years because they wanted everyone to enjoy their wedding but not at the cost of any risk," he says.

Gupta adds that this was the time he and his team got to know Richa and Ali even better and that is eventually what helped them to weave the couple's love story and personality in the wedding invite. "We are glad they were open to the idea of experimenting and taking a quirky take rather than a typical and traditional wedding invite.”

Gupta explains that even after being from the film industry, Richa and Ali don't believe in too much pomp and going overboard with things. “This is what speaks volumes about their down-to-earth personalities.”

“They decided to opt for invites that are minimal yet get stuck in your mind as a quirky invite. So, we got all the hints but we wanted the invite to resonate with Richa and Ali's love story with a Bollywood touch in it. We have designed a lot of Bollywood-themed wedding invites in the past but this one had to be unique. This is when we thought of incorporating an 80's Bollywood vibe in the invite which definitely is the talk of the town in this case,” he says.

Richa and Ali's wedding will be a five-day celebration that will start in Delhi in the last week of September and conclude in Mumbai in October. The two will host a grand reception in Delhi on October 2. This will be followed by one in Mumbai on October 7.

