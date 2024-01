Actor Randeep Hooda, who makes his directorial debut with the upcoming biopic ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, has said that VD Savarkar was always ahead of time and that today he has become more relevant than ever before.

‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, which has booked its release for March 22, this year, presents a compelling odyssey, bringing to life the tale of VD Savarkar.