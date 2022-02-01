Rajit Kapur Opens Up About Playing Nehru In ‘Rocket Boys’

There were many reasons why actor Rajit Kapur agreed to be a part of the upcoming web series ‘Rocket Boys’, but the biggest motivation for him to say a yes to the series based on the lives of revered Indian scientists and physicians, Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, was the chance to step into the shows of India’s first ever Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

“To play Nehru, was probably the biggest reason that topped it all. His life and his journey, and how instrumental he was in taking the Indian programmes for space research and atomic power, forward. He had tremendous amount of belief in doing that, not getting bound by tradition, looking at the future, to make India a significant nuclear power that it is today. He had a lot of passion that he carried in this direction,” says Kapur, who is most popular for playing the role of fictional character, Byomkesh Bakshi in the Hindi-language TV series.

“I really don’t think, anyone has ever attempted a series, like this (referring to ‘Rocket Boys’). The fact that it takes us down the memory lane, with such important socio-political references, during those times which is what made them the role models that they are today, yet there is an entire generation who is probably not even aware about them. It was fascinating to know their trials and tribulations in all this, to understand it and then to be part of it cinematically, was a chance that I was not going to miss,” he adds.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, the show digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds who are considered as pioneers of setting up the space pand nuclear programmes respectively. The series, starring Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh as Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J. Bhabha, respectively, will premiere on SonyLIV from 4th Feb, and also stars Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.