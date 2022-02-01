Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Rajit Kapur Opens Up About Playing Nehru In ‘Rocket Boys’

The 'Byomkesh Bakshi' actor Rajit Kapur said that playing the role of India’s first Prime Minister was the biggest reason why he agreed to be part of the upcoming web series, ‘Rocket Boys’.

Rajit Kapur Opens Up About Playing Nehru In ‘Rocket Boys’
Rajit Kapur will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Rocket Boys.' -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 12:51 pm

There were many reasons why actor Rajit Kapur agreed to be a part of the upcoming web series ‘Rocket Boys’, but the biggest motivation for him to say a yes to the series based on the lives of revered Indian scientists and physicians, Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, was the chance to step into the shows of India’s first ever Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.  

“To play Nehru, was probably the biggest reason that topped it all. His life and his journey, and how instrumental he was in taking the Indian programmes for space research and atomic power, forward. He had tremendous amount of belief in doing that, not getting bound by tradition, looking at the future, to make India a significant nuclear power that it is today. He had a lot of passion that he carried in this direction,” says Kapur, who is most popular for playing the role of fictional character, Byomkesh Bakshi in the Hindi-language TV series.

“I really don’t think, anyone has ever attempted a series, like this (referring to ‘Rocket Boys’). The fact that it takes us down the memory lane, with such important socio-political references, during those times which is what made them the role models that they are today, yet there is an entire generation who is probably not even aware about them. It was fascinating to know their trials and tribulations in all this, to understand it and then to be part of it cinematically, was a chance that I was not going to miss,” he adds.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment, the show digs deeper into the lives of India’s greatest scientific minds who are considered as pioneers of setting up the space pand nuclear programmes respectively. The series, starring Ishwak Singh and Jim Sarbh as Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J. Bhabha, respectively, will premiere on SonyLIV from 4th Feb, and also stars Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

Tags

Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Deepika Padukone Teases Ananya Panday Over Her Phone Habits, Says 'PM hai, duniya chalati hai'

Deepika Padukone Teases Ananya Panday Over Her Phone Habits, Says 'PM hai, duniya chalati hai'

Top 5 Biopics On Scientists To Watch Before 'Rocket Boys'

Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Gauahar Khan's Dig At Her Win

Oh Khartoum: How 'Godfather' Started An Unending Thread On WhatsApp Group

10 Hollywood Films On Racial Issues In The US

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History