Prateik Chaudhary: The Lockdown Changed Me As A Person; I’m More Spiritual And Religious Now

Prateik Chaudhary, who has become a household name after ‘Sindoor Ki Keemat’, speaks up about how he has become very ambitious as an actor over the years, but his competition is not with others but with himself. Also, he reveals how his life took a turn because of the pandemic and the lockdown.

Prateik Chaudhary
Prateik Chaudhary Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Nov 2022 2:54 pm

Times and generations have changed with technology, growth and the way we live as well as perceive the world. 'Sindoor Ki Keemat' actor Prateik Chaudhary feels changing times have made life easier and more comfortable.

“Given all the progress we have made, life has become more relaxed, and a lot of jobs get done without much physical labour. So, it's time-saving… ya technology is a good thing,” he says.

Competition and ambitions go hand in hand these days. “I don't believe in competing with others, I am my own competition. For me, it's always you versus you. I am very much ambitious and passionate about my work and everything else. I like to give more than 100 per cent in whatever I do," he says.

In every person's life there comes a turning point. Chaudhary thinks harder before adding that probably choosing this profession was the one for him.

“I could say that was my turning point, as everyone knows that till 2018, I was doing my business. My acting career started in 2019. Then the lockdown happened, and it changed me a lot as a person. I am more spiritual and religious now, this can also be a turning point in my life,” he says.

So, how important is it to keep dreaming? “It's everything to me. It's not like if I don't get it, I'll be shattered or anything else. If I haven't worked hard enough for it, then I might not achieve it. Destiny also plays an important role. One can't do anything beyond destiny. For me, it's just to give my best for my dreams and goals, rest is up to God,” he ends.

