Prateik Chaudhary: The Lockdown Changed Me As A Person; I’m More Spiritual And Religious Now

Times and generations have changed with technology, growth and the way we live as well as perceive the world. 'Sindoor Ki Keemat' actor Prateik Chaudhary feels changing times have made life easier and more comfortable.

“Given all the progress we have made, life has become more relaxed, and a lot of jobs get done without much physical labour. So, it's time-saving… ya technology is a good thing,” he says.

Competition and ambitions go hand in hand these days. “I don't believe in competing with others, I am my own competition. For me, it's always you versus you. I am very much ambitious and passionate about my work and everything else. I like to give more than 100 per cent in whatever I do," he says.

In every person's life there comes a turning point. Chaudhary thinks harder before adding that probably choosing this profession was the one for him.

“I could say that was my turning point, as everyone knows that till 2018, I was doing my business. My acting career started in 2019. Then the lockdown happened, and it changed me a lot as a person. I am more spiritual and religious now, this can also be a turning point in my life,” he says.