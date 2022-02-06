From Amitabh Bachchan To Janhvi Kapoor, Bollywood Actors Congratulate Indian U-19 Cricket Team

Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Anupam Kher took to social media and congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team who won their fifth World Cup title on Sunday (February 6).

Actor Anupam Kher shared a photo of the team and congratulated them.

भारतीय #Under19 क्रिकेट टीम के सभी सदस्यों, चयनकर्ता एवं अधिकारियों को ऐतिहासिक 5वी जीत की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बधाई! Heartiest Congratulations to our U-19 cricket team for defeating England to clinch a record fifth title & winning the World Cup. 🏏👏#U19CWC pic.twitter.com/YO6SqrDylC — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 6, 2022

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan also joined in and made a tweet dedicated to the young champion team.

T 4183 - CORRECTION !! 5th time , World Champions 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 5, 2022

Sharing a clip of the victorious moment on her Instagram Stories, Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations to the Under-19 team for winning the World Cup. Well deserved and were all so proud.”

Kaushal also shared the same video that Janhvi posted and captioned it, “5th World Cup. Congratulations Team India U-19.”

India reached 195 for 6 with 14 balls to spare after dismissing England for 189 in the tournament's first final in 24 years. Fast bowler Raj Bawa finished with 5-31 and Ravi Kumar with 4-34. England were 91-7 at one point before a brilliant 95 from James Yew gave them a fighting chance, but India were never really in jeopardy because of half-centuries from Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu.

India had won the U19 World Cup four times previously, in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018. As reported by Hindustan Times, every player on the winning U19 World Cup squad would receive an award of Rs. 40 lakh, according to BCCI secretary Jay Shah. He further stated that each support staff member will receive Rs. 25 lakh.