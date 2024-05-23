Art & Entertainment

Ankit Bathla On Why He Loves Being An Anchor: 'Adds Lot Of Value To The Table'

Actor Ankit Bathla, who is now quite a pro at anchoring events and weddings, shared how being a celebrity anchor gives him an edge over others.

Ankit Bathla Photo: Instagram
Actor Ankit Bathla, who is now quite a pro at anchoring events and weddings, shared how being a celebrity anchor gives him an edge over others.

Ankit, who is known for his work in shows like 'Krishna Chali London' and 'Thapki Pyar Ki', among others, said: "There are some amazing anchors today and the whole concept that a female is a better anchor or looking for more female anchors and less male anchors has changed. Some of the top wedding anchors are men."

"So, I feel that being a celebrity adds a lot of value to the table. People have seen me onscreen, and they have loved and adored some of the characters that I have played. At weddings, we would be making them have fun, play games, and kind of dance with them. So that's a great thing. They already know me from the screen, so it makes my life easier to make them have fun, and they also connect with me better," shared Ankit, who was most recently seen as a cop in the show 'Savdhaan India - Apni Khaki'.

When he realised his flair for anchoring, Ankit added: "I have always loved anchoring, even as a kid. When I was in school, I remember wearing these tiny little shorts and being on stage to read the news. I think that's where it's coming from."

