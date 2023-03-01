Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

5 Times Sonakshi Sinha Left The Audience Spellbound With Her Powerful Performances

Home Art & Entertainment

5 Times Sonakshi Sinha Left The Audience Spellbound With Her Powerful Performances

Here are a few times when Sonakshi Sinha wowed the audience with her strong performances.

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 3:28 pm

Sonakshi Sinha who is known for her versatile roles has carved her niche in the Indian film industry with her powerful performances. Her upcoming projects, ‘Heeramandi’ and ‘Dahaad’, have already created a buzz in the industry. In the first glimpse of both projects, Sonakshi looked impactful and evoked emotions through her eyes. Seeing her in such powerful roles will surely leave the audience awestruck.

Here are 5 times Sonakshi Sinha wowed the audience with equally strong performances:

‘Lootera’

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

In the movie ‘Lootera’, Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Pakhi, a young and innocent girl who falls in love with a con man. Her portrayal of Pakhi was highly appreciated by the audience and the critics. She captured the essence of the character with her brilliant acting and left everyone spellbound.

Related stories

Sonakshi Sinha Is Chuffed With Response To Her OTT Series 'Dahaad' At Berlinale

Sonakshi Sinha: Took Me Two Months To Gain Weight, A Year To Lose It

Satram Ramani: Sonakshi Sinha And Huma Qureshi Suited ‘Double XL’ Perfectly As They’ve Witnessed This Struggle First Hand

‘Akira’

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha's performance in the movie ‘Akira’ was one of her best performances to date. She played the role of a girl who fights against corruption and injustice. Her action scenes were highly praised, and she proved that she can carry off a lead role with ease.

‘Kalank’

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

In the movie 'Kalank', Sonakshi Sinha played the role of Satya Chaudhry, a woman stuck in a loveless marriage. She delivered a powerful performance and flawlessly brought out the pain and helplessness of her character.

‘Dabangg’

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in Bollywood with the movie 'Dabaang', where she played the role of Rajjo Pandey, the protagonist's love interest. Her performance in the movie was highly appreciated. She brought a certain charm and innocence to the character, which made her stand out.

‘Noor’

Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

In the movie 'Noor', Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of a journalist on a quest to find herself. Her performance in the movie was highly praised, and she managed to capture the essence of the character with much ease. She portrayed the emotions of a person struggling with self-discovery with perfection.

Sonakshi Sinha has proved her mettle time and again with her strong performances in various movies. With her ability to effortlessly bring a character to life, Sonakshi Sinha has established herself as one of the most versatile and talented actresses in the Indian film industry. We can't wait to see what she has in store for us with her future projects.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Sonakshi Sinha
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

Light Rain Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2 Days

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'