10 Best Lloyd ACs in India (2024)

When it comes to beating the heat in India, Lloyd stand out as a top choice as they are adept at tackling the sweltering heat and humidity that characterises much of the nation. With a strong presence in the Indian market, has established itself as a reliable brand, known for its commitment to delivering quality cooling solutions.
Lloyd AC range is designed to cater to the diverse climate conditions across India ,ensuring that users enjoy optimal comfort year-round. One of the key features of Lloyd ACs is their advanced technology, which includes inverter technology for energy savings and faster cooling, along with features like eco-friendly refrigerants and smart connectivity options. This ensures not just a comfortable cooling experience but also a sustainable one.
Moreover, Lloyd ACs are built to last, with durable components that can withstand the rigours of daily use. In this article, we will explore the best Lloyd ACs, exploring their different models, features, and performance to help you make an informed decision.
Key factors you should consider before purchasing a Lloyd Ac
Room Size: Assess the size of the room where the AC will be installed to ensure you select the appropriate cooling capacity.
Energy Efficiency: Check the energy efficiency rating (BEE star rating) to minimise electricity consumption and operating costs.
Inverter Technology: Consider opting for models with inverter technology for better energy savings and consistent cooling.
Noise Levels: Pay attention to the noise levels generated by the AC unit, especially if it will be installed in bedrooms or quiet spaces.
Features: Evaluate additional features such as smart connectivity, sleep mode, and air purification to enhance convenience and air quality.
Installation Requirements: Determine if the AC requires additional installation accessories or professional installation services.
Maintenance Needs: Consider the ease of maintenance and availability of service centres for routine servicing and repairs.
Warranty: Check the warranty coverage offered by Lloyd to ensure protection against manufacturing defects and malfunctions.
How we picked them for you
Research: We conducted extensive research on Lloyd ACs, analysing specifications, features, and customer reviews to identify the key factors that matter most to consumers.
User-Friendliness: Selected models that are user-friendly and easy to operate, with intuitive controls and settings.
Brand Reputation: Considered Lloyd's reputation for quality, reliability, and customer service in the air conditioning industry.
Features and Technology: Evaluated the features and technology offered by each model, such as inverter technology, smart connectivity, and advanced cooling features.
Feedback: We considered feedback from consumers to validate our selection criteria and ensure that they align with the needs and preferences of potential buyers.
Price and Value: Compare the prices of different Lloyd AC models to ensure that they offer good value for money based on their features and performance.
Below is a list of best Lloyd ACs in India along with their price
Experience relentless cooling even in scorching temperatures with Lloyd's 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC. Engineered with cutting-edge technology, this AC adapts to your cooling needs with 5 adjustable modes, ensuring efficient performance from 30% to 110% capacity. Featuring a Golden Fin Evaporator and Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, it delivers superior cooling with enhanced durability and air quality. Enjoy rapid cooling in just 45 seconds, whisper-quiet operation, and seamless installation with stabiliser-free operation. With eco-friendly R-32 Refrigerant and 100% copper construction, it's the perfect blend of performance, reliability, and sustainability.
Specifications:
Price: 40,990 (
MRP 67,99040% Off)
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Compressor: Inverter
Filters: Anti-Viral, PM 2.5
Refrigerant: R-32
Material: 100% Copper
Swing: 4-Way
Dimensions: 99.7 x 20.5 x 34.3 cm
Weight: 11.5 kg (Indoor Unit), 29.8 kg (Outdoor Unit)
Warranty: 1 Year (Product), 10 Years (Compressor)
Pros
Cons
Efficient cooling in high temperatures
Outdoor unit requires more place to install
Operates silently and quietly
Enhanced air quality
Low maintenance
Long-term durability
Long air throw for large rooms
User’s Review: The Service is good. The service guy showed up at the scheduled time for installation and installed the AC timely. Overall the best AC at this price range.Cools down the room within 10 mins while being energy efficient
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling even in extreme temperatures and eco-friendly features. Trusted by over 1800 satisfied customers with a 4.3-star rating on Amazon.
Achieve superior cooling performance with Lloyd's 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. This AC boasts a variable speed compressor that adjusts power based on room temperature and heat load, ensuring optimal cooling efficiency. With 5 adjustable modes, it operates at different tonnages for varied cooling needs (40% to 100% capacity). Featuring a Golden Fin Evaporator and Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, it enhances durability and air quality. Enjoy rapid cooling, stabiliser-free operation, and eco-friendly R-32 Refrigerant. With 100% copper construction, it offers fast refrigerant flow, high-pressure resistance, and low maintenance. Experience clean, cool air with Lloyd.
Specifications:
Price: 32,990 (
MRP 58,99044% Off)
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Cooling Power: 4.75 kW
Compressor: Inverter
Refrigerant: R-32
Filters: Anti-Viral, PM 2.5
Operation: Stabiliser Free
Swing: 2-Way
Material: 100% Copper
Convertibility: 5 in 1
Pros
Cons
Reliable cooling performance
Limited room size coverage
Environmentally friendly refrigerant
Moderate energy efficiency rating
Maintenance is low
Stabiliser-free operation
Durable copper construction
Easy to operate
Low power consumption
User’s Review: I bought this Lloyd AC last week and I am very satisfied with its performance. The AC cools the room quickly and evenly. The AC is also energy-efficient and has a low noise level. The installation was done by the Lloyd service team and they were very professional and courteous. The only drawback is that the remote control does not have a backlight, which makes it difficult to use in the dark. Overall, I would recommend this Lloyd AC to anyone looking for a reliable and affordable cooling solution.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling even at 52°C, with anti-viral filters and turbo cooling. Verified by 1K Amazon buyers last month, earning Amazon's Choice status.
Effortlessly cool your space with Lloyd's 1.2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC. Engineered with a variable speed compressor and 5 cooling modes, it adapts to room temperature and heat load for efficient performance. Featuring Golden Fin Evaporator and Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, it ensures superior cooling and air quality. Enjoy rapid cooling with Turbo Cool and stabiliser-free operation. With R-32 Refrigerant and 100% copper construction, it's eco-friendly and durable. Experience long-lasting comfort with 4-way swing and clean filter indication for enhanced lifespan. Lloyd's AC delivers powerful cooling with low maintenance and high efficiency.
Specifications:
Price: 34,990 (
MRP 59,99042% Off)
Capacity: 1.2 Tons
Energy Rating: 5 Star
Cooling Power: 4.2 kW
Compressor Type: Inverter
Evaporator Coils: Golden Fin
Refrigerant: R-32
Air Swing: 4-Way
Air Filter: Antiviral + PM 2.5
Pros
Cons
Long-lasting durability
Limited cooling capacity for larger rooms
Eco-friendly refrigerant
Wide air throw coverage
Stabiliser-free operation
Smart features for hassle-free usage
Good cooling performance and quality
Operates silently
User’s Review: I recently purchased this AC unit for my bedroom, and I couldn’t be happier. It cools the room quickly and efficiently, even during the hottest days of summer. The installation was straightforward, and the remote control makes it easy to adjust the temperature from anywhere in the room. Overall, I highly recommend this product!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling, durability, and eco-friendly features, supported by recent popularity with 1K purchases last month on Amazon and a high rating of 4.3 stars.
The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC delivers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms up to 120 square feet. With a variable speed compressor and 5 adjustable modes, it adapts to varying cooling needs (30% to 110% capacity) for optimal performance. Featuring a Golden Fin Evaporator and Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, it ensures better air quality and durability. You can enjoy stabiliser-free operation, hidden LED display, and Turbo Cool for rapid cooling. With R-32 Refrigerant and 100% copper construction, it's eco-friendly and low maintenance. The AC also includes features like low gas detection, clean filter indication, and installation check for hassle-free operation.
Specifications
Price: 29,990 (
MRP 49,99040% Off)
Capacity: 1.0 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Cooling Power: 3.55 Kilowatts
Compressor Type: Inverter
Copper Coil: Yes
Filters: Anti-Viral, PM 2.5
Convertibility: 5 in 1
Ambient Cooling: 52 °C
Installation Check: Yes
Stabiliser Free Operation: Yes
Pros
Cons
Low maintenance with copper coil
Basic swing feature
Easy to install and use
Issues with fan motor
Provides clean and fresh air
Strong and robust build quality
Low sound level
Incredibly user-friendly
Power consumption is low
User’s Review: Delivery was super fast. Installation was easy as the company sent there technicians. AC is working very nicely. Cools in 5 mins.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling, eco-friendly features, and high customer satisfaction, as indicated by its Amazon Choice label and 57% ratings giving it high 5-stars.
Lloyd's 1.5 Ton 4 Star Window AC offers economical and easy installation with its non-inverter compressor, making it a perfect choice for both office and home environments. With a cooling capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms up to 150 square feet, it ensures efficient cooling even in high ambient temperatures of up to 48°C. Featuring 100% copper coils and inner grooved copper tubes, it enhances heat exchange and durability. Enjoy better air quality with the clean air filter and strong dehumidification function. With smart features like self-diagnosis, auto restart, and remote-controlled operation, Lloyd Window AC ensures convenience and comfort all year round.
Specifications:
Brand: 28,490 (
MRP 50,99044% Off)
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Compressor: Non-Inverter
Energy Rating: 4 Star
Coil Type: Blue Fins
Refrigerant: R32
Copper Tubes: 100%
Dimensions: 78.1 x 66.0 x 43.0 cm
Weight: 54 kg
Pros
Cons
Easy remote-controlled operation
Strong dehumidification function
Low maintenance requirements
Excellent quality and performance
Self-diagnosis function helps with troubleshooting
User’s Review: Delivery was super fast. Installation was easy as the company sent their technicians. AC is working very nicely. Cools in 5 mins.
Why it's worth buying: Its durable design and strong dehumidification ensure long-term comfort, making it worth buying for reliable performance.
Lloyd's powerful 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to cool medium to large rooms up to 210 square feet with ease. Its advanced features include rapid cooling even in scorching temperatures of up to 52°C, ensuring uninterrupted comfort. With a 5 in 1 convertible design, it adapts to varying cooling needs while maintaining energy efficiency. The anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters ensure clean and fresh air, promoting a healthy living environment. Stabiliser-free operation, low gas detection, and installation check ensure hassle-free usage, while the 100% copper construction guarantees durability and efficient cooling performance for years to come.
Pros
Cons
Clean air with anti-viral filter
May be pricey for some
Rapid cooling feature
Large size requires ample space
Energy-saving inverter technology
Covers large areas efficiently
Long-lasting durability and reliability
Low maintenance with 100% copper
Versatile 5 in 1 convertible design
User’s Review: This 2T split AC chills my 220 sq ft drawing room under 4 minutes at 25 degrees C so that I have to raise temperature to 28 degrees C & also apply convertible mode to reduce power consumption. I have never seen so low noise ac having used 8 others in the last 20 years. Installation was quick & without any hitch that too installation of outer unit at a height of 25 feet from the ground level without a ladder. Looks are exciting. I am about to complete 3 months of its use, touch wood no issues.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling even in extreme heat,and high durability. Rated 4.1 stars on Amazon, attesting to its performance and customer satisfaction.
The Lloyd 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a compact yet powerful cooling solution for small to medium-sized rooms up to 90 square feet. With its 5 in 1 convertible feature, it adapts to various cooling needs while maintaining energy efficiency. Equipped with a 100% copper construction, it ensures fast refrigerant flow and long-term durability. The anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters provide clean and fresh air, promoting a healthier indoor environment. Its smart features include low gas detection, stabiliser-free operation, and an installation check for hassle-free usage. With turbo cool technology and a 4-way swing feature, it delivers rapid and uniform cooling even in high ambient temperatures.
Specifications:
Price: 26,990 (
MRP 47,99044% Off)
Capacity: 0.8 Ton
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Compressor: Inverter
Material: 100% Copper
Filters: Anti-Viral, PM 2.5
Cooling Modes: 5 in 1 Convertible
Refrigerant: R32
Dimensions: 20D x 76.5W x 30H cm
Pros
Cons
Clean and fresh air circulation
Basic features compared to higher models
Easy installation and operation
Low power consumption
Maintenance is low
Quick detection of gas issues
Good cooling performance
User’s Review: This is my repeat purchase of Havells Lloyd A.C. for my house. I have no complaints about the existing one. It is functioning extremely well. So, when I thought of buying another A.C, Havells Lloyd was the only name which came to my mind. The After sales service network is also good.
Why it's worth buying: Its high rating on Amazon reflects its effectiveness and customer satisfaction, making it a worthy investment for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.
The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC offers versatile temperature control with its hot and cold operation, functioning efficiently in a wide range of climates from -4 °C to 52 °C. Its 5 in 1 convertible feature allows adaptable cooling modes for various room sizes and needs. With rapid cooling capabilities and a smart 4-way swing, it ensures uniform air distribution for enhanced comfort. Equipped with a 100% copper build, it guarantees durability and efficient refrigerant flow. The anti-viral PM 2.5 filter ensures clean and healthy air, while features like low gas detection and installation check ensure hassle-free usage and maintenance.
Specifications:
Price: 38,990 (
MRP 64,99040% Off)
Capacity: 1.5 Tons
Cooling Power: 5.25 kW
Inverter Compressor
Hot & Cold Operation
5 in 1 Convertible
100% Copper Build
Anti-Viral Filter
Operating Range: -4 °C to 52 °C
Pros
Cons
Efficient hot & cold operation
None
Versatile 5 in 1 convertible
Durable 100% copper build
Clean air with anti-viral filter
Rapid cooling with 4-way swing
User’s Review: Must buy it.. It is one of the best ac in this price segment and hearing and cooling is too good.
Why it's worth buying: Its anti-viral filter ensures clean air, while rapid cooling and 4-way swing enhance comfort and convenience.
The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Wall Mounted Split AC (GLS12I3FWSBP, White) combines efficiency with comfort, featuring PM 2.5 and anti-viral dust filters for clean air quality. With the ability to cool even at 52°C and Wi-Fi readiness, it offers convenience and performance. Its smart 4-way swing ensures uniform cooling throughout the room, while the hidden LED display adds to its sleek design. Equipped with golden Eva coils and a golden fin condenser, it ensures durability and efficient heat transfer. With low noise operation and a 10-year compressor warranty, it's an ideal choice for homes and offices alike.
Specifications:
Price: 29,990 (
MRP 49,99040% Off)
Capacity: 1.0 Ton
Energy Star: 3 Star
Compressor: Rotary
Cooling Capacity: 3550 W
Refrigerant: R-32
Indoor Dimensions: 86.2 x 20.2 x 30.0 cm
Outdoor Dimensions: 83.5 x 30.0 x 52.0 cm
ISEER: 3.93
Indoor Noise Level: 32 dB
Power Consumption: 698.49 kWh
Pros
Cons
PM 2.5 and anti-viral dust filters
Noise level slightly higher
Wi-Fi ready for convenience
Limited tonnage options
Smart 4-way swing for uniform cooling
Hidden LED display for sleek design
Golden Eva coils helps durability
User’s Review: Absolutely thrilled with my Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC! Even in scorching temperatures, it keeps my room comfortably cool without breaking a sweat.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling in extreme temperatures and advanced features like Wi-Fi connectivity and anti-viral dust filter for improved air quality.
The Lloyd Havells 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC ensures efficient cooling with advanced features. With the ability to cool even at 52°C, it ensures comfort in extreme temperatures. Equipped with anti-viral and PM 2.5 filters, it provides clean and fresh air for a healthier environment. The golden fin evaporator and 100% copper coils enhance durability and cooling performance. Featuring low gas detection and stabiliser-free operation, it ensures efficient and hassle-free cooling. With Wi-Fi readiness and a backlit remote, it offers convenience and ease of use, making it an ideal choice for any home or office.
Specifications:
Price: 27,990 (
MRP 41,99033% Off)
Capacity: 0.8 Tons
Compressor: Rotary
Cooling Capacity: 3550 W
Refrigerant: R-32
Energy Rating: 3 Star
Dimensions (Indoor): 84 x 21 x 27 cm
Dimensions (Outdoor): 74 x 29 x 44 cm
Pros
Cons
PM 2.5 and anti-viral dust filters
Noise level slightly higher
Wi-Fi ready for convenience
Limited tonnage options
Smart 4-way swing for uniform cooling
Hidden LED display for sleek design
Golden Eva coils helps durability
User’s Review: Excellent product by Llyod and excellent service from Amazon. AC arrived on a scheduled date on Sunday and the next day on Monday installation was completed. Installation service was very good. They did a perfect job and advised properly about the position of AC. AC is very silent and cools my room in 7-8 mins. Overall 5 starts the entire purchasing experience.
Why it's worth buying: Its high ratings on Amazon, with a significant portion of satisfied customers, underscore its worthiness for purchase.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often should I clean the filters of my AC?
Answer: It's recommended to clean the filters every 2-4 weeks to maintain optimal air quality and cooling efficiency.
What is the ideal room size for a specific AC tonnage?
Generally, a 1-ton AC is suitable for rooms up to 120 square feet, a 1.5-ton AC for 150-180 square feet, and a 2-ton AC for larger rooms up to 250 square feet.
How noisy are Lloyd AC units during operation?
Lloyd ACs are designed for low noise operation, typically emitting sound levels ranging from 20 to 60 decibels, ensuring a quiet and comfortable environment.
Can Lloyd ACs operate in extreme temperatures?
Yes, many Lloyd AC models are designed to function efficiently even in high ambient temperatures, some capable of cooling effectively at up to 52 degrees Celsius.
Can Lloyd ACs be operated remotely?
Many Lloyd AC models come with remote control functionality, allowing users to adjust settings, set timers, and monitor performance from the convenience of their smartphone or tablet using dedicated mobile apps.
In Conclusion
Lloyd ACs offer reliable cooling solutions with efficient performance, innovative features, and eco-friendly refrigerants. Their range of models caters to different room sizes and requirements, ensuring comfort even in extreme temperatures. With a strong reputation for quality and durability, opting for a Lloyd AC from our list of recommendations ensures a smart investment in your home or office cooling needs. Upgrade your space with a Lloyd AC today for a more comfortable and enjoyable environment.
