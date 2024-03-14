10 Best Face Serum For Dry Skin in India (2024)

Our Top Picks

Best Overall: The Vichy Minéral 89 Daily Skin Booster Serum stands out with its combination of pure hyaluronic acid and 15 mineral-rich Vichy Volcanic Water, clinically proven to strengthen and repair the skin barrier, suitable for all skin types.

Best Vitamin C Face Serum: The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops offer a potent blend of vitamin C and niacinamide, providing antioxidant benefits, reducing hyperpigmentation, and delivering a radiant complexion without mica or glitter.

Best for Dull and Dark Skin: The Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum brightens skin tone, reduces dark spots, and offers a triple effect of antioxidant protection, anti-wrinkle benefits, and improved skin vitality.

Best Budget: The Neutrogena Hydro Serum with Hyaluronic Acid & Pro-Vitamin B5 offers affordable hydration with its lightweight gel formula containing hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, suitable for all skin types.

The daily struggle against environmental stressors, such as harsh climates or pollution, can leave skin feeling tight, dull, and desperate for nourishment. While a diligent skincare routine comprising hydrating face washes and rich moisturisers can offer some relief, the transformative power of the best face serums for dry skin cannot be underestimated. It can effectively replenish moisture levels, restore the skin's natural barrier function, and promote a smoother, more supple complexion.

These specialised serums often contain potent ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants, which work synergistically to brighten the complexion, even out skin tone, and impart a healthy radiance. Regardless if you're dealing with dryness, dullness, or both, selecting a high-quality face serum tailored to your specific skin concerns is essential for achieving the coveted glow-from-within look.

We understand the importance of investing in skincare products that deliver visible results. That's why we've curated a meticulously researched selection of the best face serums for both dry and dull skin types empowering you to make informed choices for your skincare regimen and unlock the secret to radiant, glowing skin.