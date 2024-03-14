10 Best Face Serum For Dry Skin in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
The daily struggle against environmental stressors, such as harsh climates or pollution, can leave skin feeling tight, dull, and desperate for nourishment. While a diligent skincare routine comprising and can offer some relief, the transformative power of the best face serums for dry skin cannot be underestimated. It can effectively replenish moisture levels, restore the skin's natural barrier function, and promote a smoother, more supple complexion.
These specialised serums often contain potent ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants, which work synergistically to brighten the complexion, even out skin tone, and impart a healthy radiance. Regardless if you're dealing with dryness, dullness, or both, selecting a high-quality face serum tailored to your specific skin concerns is essential for achieving the coveted glow-from-within look.
We understand the importance of investing in skincare products that deliver visible results. That's why we've curated a meticulously researched selection of the best face serums for both dry and dull skin types empowering you to make informed choices for your skincare regimen and unlock the secret to radiant, glowing skin.
Key factors to consider before purchasing a face serum for dry serum
Ingredients: Look for hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and oils like jojoba or argan oil. These ingredients help to replenish moisture and strengthen the skin barrier, combating dryness effectively.
Skin Type: While the serum should be targeted for dry skin, it's also important to consider other skin concerns you may have, such as sensitivity or acne-prone skin, to ensure the serum is compatible with your skin type.
Additional Benefits: Some serums offer additional benefits, such as anti-aging properties or brightening effects. Consider whether these are important to you and if they align with your skincare goals.
Formulation: Opt for lightweight, non-greasy formulations that penetrate deeply into the skin without leaving a heavy residue. Serums with a lightweight texture are ideal for dry skin as they provide intense hydration without feeling heavy or occlusive.
Targeted Benefits: Consider whether the serum addresses specific concerns beyond hydration, such as soothing irritation, improving skin texture, or providing anti-aging benefits. Choose a serum that offers comprehensive care tailored to the needs of dry skin.
Compatibility: Assess how the serum interacts with your existing skincare routine. Ensure it complements your cleansers, moisturisers, and other products without causing irritation or interfering with their efficacy.
Packaging: Serums with air-tight, opaque packaging help protect the ingredients from light and air exposure, which can degrade the formula over time.
How we picked them for you
Dermatologist Recommendations: We extensively researched serums recommended by skincare experts and dermatologists, ensuring credibility and efficacy.
Safety and effectiveness: Safety is paramount, so we chose serums that are gentle yet effective, providing visible results without compromising skin health.
User Feedback: We scoured through user reviews and testimonials to understand real-life experiences with each serum. By analysing feedback from individuals with similar skin concerns, we gained valuable insights into the effectiveness and performance of each product.
Brand Reputation: We prioritised brands with a proven track record of producing high-quality skincare products. By selecting reputable brands with a commitment to excellence, we ensured that each serum meets our stringent quality standards.
Value for Money: While quality is paramount, we also considered the affordability of each serum. We carefully assessed the price point of each product relative to its benefits and effectiveness, ensuring that you receive exceptional value for your investment.
Below is a list of best face serums for dry skin in India
The Vichy Minéral 89 Daily Skin Booster Serum and Moisturizer is a powerhouse skincare solution that strengthens and repairs your skin barrier. Formulated with pure hyaluronic acid and 15 mineral-rich Vichy volcanic water, this lightweight, fast-absorbing booster hydrates and plumps skin, making it more resistant to visible signs of aging caused by UV rays, pollution, and stress. Clinically tested by 175 dermatologists on 1600 women worldwide, this fragrance-free formula is safe and effective for all skin types. Enhance your skincare routine with this dermatologist-recommended, National Eczema Association-accepted serum and moisturiser for a luminous, healthy glow.
Specifications:
Price: 4,676 (
MRP 9,29950% Off)
Type: Serum, Moisturizer
Size: 0.33 fl. oz.
Skin Type: All
Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, Vichy Volcanic Water
Fragrance: Unscented
Texture: Lightweight, fast-absorbing
Free of: Alcohol, Fragrance
Accepted by: National Eczema Association
Pros
Cons
Strengthens skin barrier
Small quantity for the price
Lightweight and fast-absorbing
Expensive
Clinically tested by dermatologists
Hydrates plumps skin effectively
Minimalist formula
User’s Review: Gave it a try while I was just looking for a better HA than the ordinary. I purchased the smallest size because my expectations were that it would have the same results as most HA serums. Well I will be getting the largest size because after about 8 days I am super impressed! I put it on day and night after cleansing before using moisturiser and it has plumped my skin up quite a bit and kept the youthful full dewy appearance through the day! Definitely use a decent moisture cream on top of it. I’ll have to try the cream from this line but I am very happy with the purchase!
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven effectiveness, with a high Amazon rating of 4.4 stars and currently available at a discounted price of 50% off.
Pros
Cons
Hydrates and plumps skin
May feel sticky for some users
Improves skin texture
Fades dark spots
Repairs and soothes damaged skin
Anti-aging properties
Lightweight and fast-absorbing
User’s Review: Dermatologist kind of had a tough time healing red bumps on my forehead. Combination of moisturiser (ceramide, niacinamide, vit C), this lovely product and petroleum jelly in that order has healed almost 50-60 percent of it in under two weeks. I was using moisturiser before I bought this product so I suppose it was the mucin and petroleum jelly in addition. Overall my skin is brighter and smoother as well as plumper. So this product worked for me.
Why it's worth buying: With 10K purchases last month and a 4.3-star rating, it's a highly effective and popular choice for intense hydration and skin repair.
Experience the transformative power of RAS Luxury Oils Radiance 24K Gold Brightening 8 in 1 Face Gel Serum. This multifunctional serum harnesses the benefits of potent ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, Saffron extract, and Aloe Vera to deliver unparalleled results. Reduce pigmentation, hydrate skin for up to 148 hours, and promote even-toned, glowing skin. With 24K Gold and Manjishtha, it repairs and protects against environmental damage while smoothing and softening the skin. This lightweight gel serum also doubles as a makeup primer and moisturiser, making it a versatile addition to your skincare routine for naturally radiant skin every day.
Specifications:
Price: 2,093 (
MRP 2,99030% Off)
Brand: RAS Luxury
Skin Type: All
Scent: Rose, Aloe Vera
Item Form: Gel
Weight: 95 Grams
Active Ingredients: Manjishtha, 24-K Gold, Saffron extract, Hyaluronic acid, Aloe Vera
Material Feature: Cruelty Free, Vegan
Pros
Cons
Effective brightening and hydration
May not be that effective for some
Lightweight absorbs quickly
Reduces pigmentation and dark spots
Repairs and protects skin
Brightens and evens tone
Vegan and cruelty-free
User’s Review: I have been using this product since a while and this is my second purchase. Its very light weight and absorbs very quickly into the skin, also spreads very easily and it is non greasy. I have seen a significant change. My skin is evening out more.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its hydrating, brightening, and skin-repairing benefits, offering a multi-functional solution with natural ingredients for radiant skin.
GLOW RECIPE Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops is a transformative face serum that delivers instant and lasting hydration, glow, and brightening effects. Packed with the power of niacinamide, it works as a hyperpigmentation treatment, pore minimizer, and skin barrier supporter. This watermelon-infused serum is rich in amino acids and vitamin C, providing intense hydration while fighting free radical damage. With a blend of hyaluronic acid, Vitamin E, and moringa oil, it soothes and quenches thirsty skin, leaving it smooth and supple. This vegan, cruelty-free serum is free of parabens, mineral oil, sulphates, and synthetic dyes, making it suitable for all skin types.
Specifications:
Price: 5,130
Type: Face Serum
Volume: 40ml
Skin Type: All
Finish: Matte
Material: Organic
Free of: Alcohol, Parabens
Special Ingredients: Niacinamide, Watermelon
Pros
Cons
Gives Intense hydration and glow
Expensive
Reduces hyperpigmentation
Smoothes and softens skin
Evens out skin tone
Lightweight and fast-absorbing
Cruelty-free and vegan
User’s Review: This is my #1. I'm on my 3rd bottle and I've also gifted this to my husband, SIL, and a few friends. I bought this on a recommendation before the brand became as big as it is now and it transformed my 36 year old skin. I get compliments constantly on how glowy and bright my skin looks--- I was literally in the dentist chair last week getting a chipped tooth fixed and my dentist was like "I'm sorry if this is weird but your skin looks amazing". Can't recommend enough!
Why it's worth buying: With a stellar rating of 4.6 stars from over 4600 reviews on Amazon, this product is worth buying for its proven effectiveness and widespread acclaim among satisfied customers.
La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Serum is a potent anti-aging solution that targets fine lines, loss of volume, and dehydrated skin. Enriched with pure hyaluronic acid, madecassoside, and vitamin B5, this serum repairs and replenishes the skin's natural moisture barrier, addressing concerns such as fine lines, loss of volume, and dehydration. Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, its rich texture leaves the skin feeling supple and hydrated to the touch. Use alone or as a booster to your favourite moisturiser for enhanced effectiveness. With key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, madecassoside, and vitamin B5, this serum delivers optimal hydration and nourishment, leaving your skin feeling rejuvenated.
Specifications:
Price: 2,190 (
MRP 4,59952% Off)
Brand: La Roche-Posay
Size: 30ml
Skin Type: All
Benefits: Anti-Aging
Scent: Scented
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
Cons
Deeply hydrates and plumps skin
Mau cause breakouts in some
Absorbs quickly without residue
Scented which may not appeal to everyone
Leaves skin feeling supple
Contains nourishing ingredients
Quick absorption
Non greasy and lightweight
User’s Review: I am obsessed with this serum. I've just turned thirty and my dry skin gets easily dehydrated and dull. But this serum gives almost instant results. My skin feels so much healthier and plumper. Even though they don't mention it on the page, over 3 months of usage I have noticed a reduction in certain hyperpigmentation spots on my chin and neck. This is my new favourite and I plan on sticking with it (till amazon stops stocking it too)
Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying for its highly effective hydration and anti-aging benefits. With 82% of reviewers giving it 5 stars on Amazon from over 21,000+ global ratings, it's a trusted choice for radiant, plump skin.
Sesderma C-Vit Liposomal Serum is a powerful antioxidant serum that brightens the complexion and corrects dark spots. Formulated with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol, this serum boosts collagen synthesis, enhancing skin elasticity and firmness. It protects the skin from free radicals, diminishes wrinkles, and evens out skin tone, restoring a natural glow and vitality. Suitable for all skin types, including normal skin, this serum delivers visible results in just 28 days, with users reporting a more even skin tone, increased luminosity, and softer skin. Incorporate this serum into your skincare routine to achieve radiant, healthy skin.
Specifications:
Price: 2,850
Price: Sesderma
Volume: 30ml
Skin Type: Normal
Benefits: Dark Spot Corrector, Radiant Skin, Antioxidant
Brand: Sesderma
Form: Drop
Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Panthenol
Weight: 1 Ounce
Pros
Cons
Enhances skin elasticity effectively
May cause irritation in sensitive skin
Promotes radiant skin
Texture may feel slightly sticky initially
Boosts collagen production
Provides antioxidant protection against free radicals
Suitable for face eyes and lips
Helps with even-toned skin
User’s Review: It is an effective serum. I have been using it for 15 days now, I can see my skin tone has started to improve. It has started working on my acne scar as well. Over all nice products. This bottle will last up to 3 months.
Why it's worth buying: It is worth buying for its highly effective hydration and anti-aging benefits. With 82% of reviewers giving it 5 stars on Amazon from over 21,000+ global ratings, it's a trusted choice for radiant, plump skin.
Olay Luminous Light Perfecting Serum is a supercharged face serum designed to reduce dark spots, even out skin tone, and impart a radiant glow. Formulated with powerful ingredients like glycerol, vitamin B3, and xylitol, this serum hydrates the skin and boosts skin translucency. The lightweight, non-greasy texture is complemented by a refreshing fragrance of jasmine and rose petals, providing a delightful user experience. Niacinamide and Sepiwhite brighten the skin tone and reduce dark spots, while Sepitonic helps reduce skin dullness, improving light reflection on the skin surface. Use this serum twice a day for visibly radiant and even-toned skin from day 1.
Specifications:
Price: 1,614 (
MRP 1,6995% Off)
Skin Type: All
Benefits: Even Tone, Radiant
Use for: Neck, Face
Scent: Rose
Brand: Olay
Form: Drop
Active Ingredients: Xylitol
Weight: 30 Grams
Tone: All
Pros
Cons
Lightweight non-greasy texture
Results may vary
Promotes radiant and even skin tone
Refreshing jasmine and rose scent
Hydrates and boosts skin translucency
Reduces dark spots effectively
User’s Review: I searched on the net about all the ingredients in the product and almost all of them came out healthy and safe for skin except 1-2 ingredients. I've been using this product for the past 2 months and my skin quality has improved and brightened. I’m using this serum two times a day.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective brightening and even tone. With a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, it's trusted by many for visible results and suitability for all skin types.
Neutrogena Hydro Serum with Hyaluronic Acid and Pro-Vitamin B5 is a nourishing and hydrating face serum suitable for both men and women. This transparent serum instantly quenches dry skin, repairs the skin's moisture barrier, and protects against recurring dryness. Infused with purified hyaluronic acid, it acts as a self-hydrating system for the skin, while antioxidant capsules powercharge the serum with vitamin E to energise and boost the look of dull skin. Dermatologist tested and non-comedogenic, this serum effectively replenishes moisture, leaving the skin smooth, supple, and moisturised. Incorporate it into your daily skincare routine for hydrated, radiant skin.
Specifications:
Price: 1.130 (
MRP 1,25010% Off)
Brand: Neutrogena
Skin Type: Normal
Product Benefits: Moisturize
Item Form: Gel
Special Feature: Non-Comedogenic
Active Ingredients: Vitamin E, Hyaluronic Acid
Item Weight: 0.8 Grams
Skin Tone: All
Item Volume: 30 Millilitres
Pros
Cons
Instantly quenches dry skin
Pump can dispense unevenly
Repairs skin's moisture barrier
Fragrance may be strong
Protects against recurring dryness
Acts as a self-hydrating system
Power Charges with Vitamin E
Dermatologist tested
Non-comedogenic formula
User’s Review: I have been using it for over a month. I have dry skin and it moisturises the face perfectly. I sometimes don’t even apply anh face cream afterwards. It is non-greasy and very refreshing. Doesn’t feel like I have applied anything
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its effective hydration and skin barrier repair, backed by a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon.
CeraVe Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum is a hydrating serum formulated for normal to dry skin types. Infused with vitamin B5 and three essential ceramides, it binds moisture to the skin's surface, providing up to 24 hours of hydration while restoring the skin's protective barrier. Hyaluronic acid, a powerful hydrating ingredient naturally found in the skin, replenishes moisture and helps prevent dryness. This fragrance-free serum, with patented MVE® Delivery Technology, ensures controlled release for all-day hydration without clogging pores. Ceramides restore the skin's natural barrier, while hyaluronic acid maintains moisture balance, leaving the skin smooth, plump, and intensely hydrated.
Specifications:
Price: 1,264 (
MRP 2,49949% Off)
Brand: CeraVe
Type: Hyaluronic Serum
Skin Type: Normal, Dry
Volume: 1 oz
Scent: Unscented
Form: Lotion
Weight: 30 grams
Active Ingredient: Hyaluronic Acid
Material Feature: Fragrance Free
Pros
Cons
Vitamin B5 boosts moisture retention
Some users may find the texture too thin
Effective hydration for all-day comfort
Restores and maintains skin's protective barrier
Lightweight and non-greasy formula
Absorbs quickly leaving skin smooth
User’s Review: I’ve been using this for about 6 months or more now and have bought it multiple times. It lasts a long time. Goes on smoothly and absorbs quickly. No strong fragrance. Feels nice. Most importantly, my skin looks and feels better than it ever has. Smaller pores, less blemishes, less redness. Generally healthier
Why it's worth buying: Its fragrance-free formula and lightweight texture make it a standout option for those seeking gentle yet powerful skincare.
THE ORDINARY Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is a water-based serum designed to provide instant hydration and plumping effects while improving skin texture and reducing wrinkles. Formulated with a blend of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and pro-vitamin B5, it replenishes moisture levels, leaving the skin softer, smoother, and more youthful-looking. This lightweight serum contains five forms of hyaluronic acid to hydrate multiple layers of the skin, along with ceramides to lock in moisture and support the skin barrier. Pro-vitamin B5 promotes skin suppleness and elasticity, minimising the appearance of fine lines. Enjoy instantly plumped, smoother skin with improved hydration that lasts all day.
Specifications:
Price: 1,245
Brand: THE ORDINARY
Type: Serum
Size: 30ml
Skin Type: All
Benefits: Hydration, Plumping
Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Pro-Vitamin B5
Formulation: Water-based
Pros
Cons
Hydrates and plumps skin effectively
Some users may experience sensitivity
Lightweight and absorbs quickly
Helps improve skin texture
Contains multiple forms of hyaluronic acid
Supports skin barrier with ceramides
User’s Review: This hyaluronic acid is best suited for sensitive skin. Stops fresh outbursts of acne as well.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for effective hydration and plumping, supported by positive reviews with a 4-star rating on Amazon.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
How often should I use a face serum for dry skin?
For optimal results, it's recommended to use a face serum for dry skin twice daily, in the morning and evening, after cleansing and before applying moisturizer.
Can I layer a face serum for dry skin with other skincare products?
Yes, you can layer a face serum for dry skin with other skincare products, but it's best to apply serums before heavier creams and oils to allow them to penetrate the skin effectively.
Are face serums for dry skin safe to use during pregnancy?
It's always best to consult with your healthcare provider before using any skincare products during pregnancy. However, many face serums for dry skin are safe to use during pregnancy, as long as they are free from harmful ingredients.
Can I use a face serum for dry skin on other parts of my body?
While face serums are primarily formulated for facial use, they can also be applied to other dry areas of the body, such as the neck, chest, and hands. Simply apply a small amount of serum to clean, dry skin and gently massage until absorbed for targeted hydration and nourishment.
Will a face serum for dry skin make my skin greasy or oily?
No, face serums for dry skin are typically lightweight and fast-absorbing, leaving no greasy residue. They are formulated to provide intense hydration without clogging pores or leaving the skin feeling oily, making them suitable for all skin types, including oily and combination skin.
