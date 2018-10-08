Youth Olympic Games: Tushar Mane Wins Silver In Men's 10m Air Rifle Event

﻿
Indian shooter Tushar Mane bagged a silver medal in the Men's 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing Youth Olympic Games.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 October 2018
Tushar Rane, an Indian Shooter won a silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle event at the ongoing Youth Olympic games. The Youth Olympic games is an international sports, cultural, and educational event being hosted in Buenos Aires, Argentina between 6 and 18 October 2018.

Mane scored a total of 247.5 points to finish second on the podium, while Grigorii Shamakov of Russia clinched gold with 249.2 points. Aleksa Mitrovic of Serbia settled for a bronze medal with a score of 227.9 points.

The medal is India's first in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

In the 2014 Youth Olympics, India had bagged one silver and one bronze medal.

ANI

Buenos Aires Argentina Olympics Sports

