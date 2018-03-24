Would Not Let Any Political Party Join Me, Says Anna Hazare

Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, who has begun his indefinite fast, said that he would not let any political party join him.

Hazare while talking to ANI, said that whoever will join the movement with him, has to sign an affidavit stating that they'll neither join any political party or group, nor will contest elections.

"Whoever joins the movement, signs affidavit which states, that they'll neither join any political party or group nor will contest elections, ensure service to country, society and maintain good character. I'll not let any political party or group come on this stage," Hazare said.

Hazare has begun his indefinite fast at Ramlila Ground to bring about a competent Lokpal and ensure better production cost for farm produce.

The Gandhian has been pressing for setting up of the Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, besides implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report, which has suggested ways to address the agrarian distress.

Hazare had earlier said that he would do satyagraha till life is left in his body, and accused the central government of not allotting space.

On that note, Hazare had earlier in 2011 sat on a hunger strike at Ram Lila Maidan, demanding constitution of a Lokpal to investigate cases of corruption.

