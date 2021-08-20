August 20, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  International  »  Pakistan State Carrier Resumes Flights To Kabul For Evacuation Of Stranded Pakistanis And Foreigners

Pakistan State Carrier Resumes Flights To Kabul For Evacuation Of Stranded Pakistanis And Foreigners

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will send its two planes to the Afghan capital on Friday to evacuate 350 passengers.

Associated Press (AP) 20 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:11 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Pakistan State Carrier Resumes Flights To Kabul For Evacuation Of Stranded Pakistanis And Foreigners
Representational Image
AP
Pakistan State Carrier Resumes Flights To Kabul For Evacuation Of Stranded Pakistanis And Foreigners
outlookindia.com
2021-08-20T15:11:29+05:30

Pakistan's state-run airline has resumed special flights for Kabul, in order to evacuate Pakistanis and foreigners stranded in Afghanistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will send its two planes to the Afghan capital on Friday to evacuate 350 passengers.

Chaudhry says Pakistan's interior ministry is also facilitating the evacuation of Pakistanis and foreigners from Afghanistan through border crossings.

The latest development comes days after PIA halted all flights to Kabul to protect passengers, the crew and the planes after consulting the Afghan civil aviation authorities.

Pakistan's government has been trying to evacuate its citizens and foreigners by air and land routes since the Taliban took over Kabul.

For this purpose, Pakistan is issuing visas upon arrival to all diplomats, foreigners and journalists who want to leave Kabul over security concerns. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Thailand Surpasses 1M Cases As Latest Surge Wanes, 20K Cases Reported In Ten Days

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Associated Press (AP) Kabul Pakistan State-Run Airline Evacuation Afghanistan Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) International

More from World

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos